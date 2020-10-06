Check out these new films that theatres are ready to release

Theatres in India, in the fifth phase of unlock, have been allowed to reopen from October 15. While many movies took the direct to digital route when theatres were shut, exhibitors are not worried about their content pipeline. According to theatre owners, there is enough content to keep audiences entertained. Let's take a look at some of the films that are ready to release in theatres in the upcoming months. (Image: Moneycontrol)

The Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi like many films saw many changes in its release date. While exhibitors are hoping Sooryavanshi to release this Diwali, it is the staggered reopening of theatres across India that may push the release date of Sooryavanshi to next January on Republic Day. (Image: Moneycontrol)

For now, Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 is slotted as the Christmas release. The film is a sports drama and a biopic based on the life of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev. (Image: Twitter)

The Eid holiday next year has been booked by John Abraham who will be releasing the second installment in the Satyameva Jayate franchise on May 12, 2021. Eid holiday is one of the most lucrative periods for film releases and is usually dominated by Salman Khan films. (Image: Twitter)

Yash Raj Films (YRF) is among those studios that did not premiere any of its films on video streaming platforms and waited for theatres to reopen. Many exhibitors are happy with YRF's decision. This is why there are quite a few films from the house of YRF that will be releasing in theatres. One such film that is ready for a theatrical release is Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordar. (Image: Twitter)

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has in its content portfolio the sequel to 2005 offering Bunty Aur Babli. The filming work is completed and Bunty Aur Babli 2 is ready for release. (Image: Twitter)

The Kannada-language film KGF Chapter 2 is likely to release on January 14 next year. (Image: Twitter)

Christopher Nolan film, Tenet has already released in many international markets and so far has minted over USD 300 million. The film was made at a budget of USD 200 million. According to Trade analysts, for the film to break even at the box office it at least needs USD 400 million. Hence, India will be an important market to release the big Hollywood venture. However, for Tenet to release in India, theatres in two major markets -- Mumbai and Delhi have to reopen. (Image: Twitter)

The film is slated to release on December 25. Wonder Woman 1984 has seen many delays and changes in release schedules due to closure of theatres because of coronavirus-led lockdown across the globe. (Image: Twitter)