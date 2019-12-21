App
Last Updated : Dec 21, 2019 08:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Check out big Hulk hands or try picking up Thor's hammer at Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.

BookMyShow, which helped to bring the Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N to India, preferred Bengaluru for the exhibition as the city has has been leading the front when it comes to live entertainment consumption in India across music, comedy, theatre among others.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
The Iron Man suit is displayed at the exhibition. After receiving a strong response in Mumbai, the Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N came to Bengaluru on December 17. Tens of thousands of fans across various age groups had visited the exhibition in Mumbai. Image: Moneycontrol

Iron Man suits on display at the exhibition. Along with Mumbai and Bengaluru, Avengers fans in Delhi and Hyderabad have shown keen interest in experiencing this immersive exhibit. While the Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. run is limited to Mumbai and Bengaluru for 2019, there is a possibility the exhibition will expand its footprint to more cities in the future. Image: Moneycontrol

This is the Harley Davidson used in the movie by our very own Captain America. Before coming to India, Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. had successful runs across the globe in cities including New York, Seoul, Paris, Singapore, Beijing, Taipei, London and Las Vegas among others. Image: Moneycontrol

This is the real Hulk hand. As green and big as in the movie. Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N is a permanent feature in some cities and has enthralled school kids through educational programmes. There is also a Young Avengers Program for school students in India. Image: Moneycontrol

Are you strong enough to pick up Thor's hammer? Over the years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has cultivated a loyal fanbase in India through its popular movie series, entertainment experiences and also through keepsakes. At the exhibition in Mumbai, there was strong demand for the official merchandise from fans across various age groups. Image: Moneycontrol

This is the tesseract that was used in the movies. The Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. is first such exhibition that has come to India and for now only in two cities and we know why: Both Mumbai and Bengaluru have led the charge when it comes to the Marvel movie franchise in India. Image: Moneycontrol

This is Thanos, the most powerful villain in the Avengers series. The exhibit is as big as the Thanos that was portrayed in the film. Image: Moneycontrol

BookMyShow, which helped to bring the Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N to India, preferred Bengaluru for the exhibition as the city has has been leading the front when it comes to live entertainment consumption in India across music, comedy, theatre among others. The city has a massive and loyal Marvel fan base, and bringing this immersive exhibit in the city was a natural extension of catering to their out-of-home entertainment preferences. Image: Moneycontrol

BookMyShow, by bringing the Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N to India, has strengthened its out-of- home entertainment portfolio. Image: Moneycontrol

Betting big on the out-of-home entertainment segment, BookMyShow witnessed a strong year across all its verticals selling over 200 million tickets on an annual run rate basis, having doubled since 2016. Image: Moneycontrol

First Published on Dec 21, 2019 08:02 am

tags #Entertainment #Marvel Avengers #Slideshow #The Avengers

