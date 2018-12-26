In 2018, Deepika Padukone ruled, Anushka Sharma impressed, Alia Bhatt scored, Radhika Apte surprised

By Joginder Tuteja

Though the three Khans disappointed, things weren't as bad for female superstars this year. The ones who ruled from the top, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt, continued to impress, though one expected a lot more from Katrina Kaif.

As for the three Kapoors, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, they continued to bring in audiences. However, the real surprise was Radhika Apte. As for Taapsee Pannu, she won laurels as an actress while newcomers like Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor delivered hits.

Maximum tickets were sold by Deepika Padukone starrer, Padmaavat. Arriving amid huge controversies with its release seemingly doubtful, the film scored despite a punctured release. With over Rs 302 crore coming in, this is the biggest number for a leading lady in 2018. One just hopes that Deepika does more films in time to come as audiences love to see her on screen.

Among superstar actresses, Anushka Sharma had maximum releases to her name. Her production Pari [Rs 28.96 crore] was just about decent though Sui Dhaaga covered some distance by scoring Rs 79.10 crore. While she did give a good account as an actress in these films, she pretty much made Zero her own, what with the film expected to score Rs 120 crore in its lifetime. Of course, the film was touted to be in Rs 200 crore zone and hasn't done too well. Still, Anushka has been appreciated and in the process has sold tickets worth close to Rs 229 crore.

In the interim period she also did Sanju but then that was mainly a special appearance and audience came in primarily for Ranbir Kapoor-Rajkumar Hirani combination.

At the third place is a surprise new entrant, Radhika Apte. Believe it or not but she has sold the third highest count of tickets in 2018. While she had substantial role in PadMan [Rs 81.82 crore], she did make her presence felt in Andhadhun [Rs 75.60 crore] as well as Baazaar [Rs 30 crore].

With her films doing business of Rs 187.42 crore, she has slowly but steadily made mainstream Bollywood wake up to her presence as well. Fatima Sana Sheikh did get Rs 150 crore with Thugs of Hindostan but then the film flopped and she didn't gain much brownie points either.

The one who scored a six on a single delivery itself though was Alia Bhatt. One would have expected a middle-of-the-road affair like Raazi to be relegated to Rs 40-Rs 50 crore zone.

However, the film over performed in a major way with the content as well as Alia's performance been widely appreciated. The Meghna Gulzar directed film went on to score Rs 124 crore, hence further reaffirming Alia Bhatt's positioning as the bona fide young superstar that Bollywood boasts of today.

Meanwhile, Kapoors were busy bringing in audiences as well. Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's closest competitor, had her own Rs 100 crore success in the form of Stree [Rs 130 crore]. The film helped her regain a bit of a lost ground though on the flipside she did face disappointment in the form of Batti Gul Meter Chalu [Rs 38 crore]. Still, with Rs 168 crore coming in between the two films, Shraddha has been well seen and heard by the audiences in 2018.

Ditto for Sonam Kapoor whose PadMan [Rs 81.82 crore] and Veere Di Wedding [Rs 83 crore] scored well in the 80s to result in combined collections of Rs 164.82 crore.

Of late, she has been quite consistent with the overall outcome of her films and one now waits to see how she scores with her next release Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga. Meanwhile, the senior-most Kapoor is picking and choosing her films at will. Kareena Kapoor Khan was the central protagonist of Veerey Di Wedding which fell short of the 100 crore mark but still is huge if one considers its A certificate.

Among the senior superstar actresses, one had great hopes from Katrina Kaif that she would score huge from her twin releases Thugs of Hindostan and Zero. Well, she flattered to deceive because even though she looked glamorous in both these films and also won some appreciation for her act in the latter, at best she had a special appearance in there. One waits to see Katrina as a central protagonist in her next set of films as that's the kind of presence that she deserves.

No wonder, among newcomers Disha Patani made the most of the opportunity meted out to her in Baaghi 2 where she had a decent screen time. The film scored Rs 166 crore and that was a good standing ground for her. As for Nushrat Bharucha, she was the one around whom the entire Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety revolved and hence the Rs 109 crore scored by the film was a good reward for her.

On the other hand Taapsee Pannu didn't quite see much of a reward at the Box Office in 2018 but she did give a good account of her as an actress. She was a firebrand in Manmarziyaan [Rs 27 crore] and came up with a mature act in Mulk [Rs 21.10 crore]. No wonder, one is willing to let go of the disastrous outcome of her dated film Dil Juunglee [Rs 1.30 crore] though one just feels that it would have helped had she been more present in Soorma [Rs 32.42 crore]. In total, her films did a business of Rs 81.82 crore and one truly believes that she deserves a lot better in 2019.

2019 is also going to be year of reckoning for the two newcomers who started their Bollywood career in 2018 - Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Former came with quite some hype and that paid off too with Dhadak turning out to be a good success at Rs 74 crore. On the other hand Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath may be looking at a relatively lesser business of Rs 70 crore but then it could have done better had its run not been interrupted by Zero. Nonetheless, she is set to make up for the lost ground with Simmba which is touted to bring in at least Rs 125 crore.

Then there were other leading ladies too who didn't have a major contribution to make but nonetheless a part of a Rs 100 crore club affair. One now waits to see the kind of outings that Jacqueline Fernandez [Race 3 - Rs 169 crore], Sanya Malhotra [Badhaai Ho - Rs 138 crore], Ileana D'Cruz [Raid - Rs 103 crore] and Mouni Roy [Gold - Rs 105 crore] have with their future films.

On the other hand Hichki was an all-around contribution from Rani Mukherji which couldn't score huge but still was decent enough to score Rs 46 crore at the Box Office with exceptional result in China.

The good news when it comes to leading ladies in Bollywood is that actresses across generations are still commanding audiences for themselves. If Deepika, Anushka, Katrina and Sonam are continuing to get plum projects, seniors like Kareena and Rani are active too while new entrants like Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor are scoring huge as well. Meanwhile, new entrants like Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have made a strong first impression whereas unconventional choices like Taapsee Pannu and Radhika Apte are doing interesting films too.

All of that only makes one look forward to an eventful 2019.

Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. Views are personal.