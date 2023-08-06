Ileana D'Cruz blessed with baby boy, reveals name in latest Instagram post

The actress shared a black-and-white picture of her newborn on Instagram. (Image: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)

Great news for Ileana D’Cruz. The actor gave birth and has been blessed with a baby boy. She took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans and followers.

The actress shared a black-and-white picture of her newborn on Instagram. In the picture, the baby boy, whom she named Koa Phoenix Dolan, can be seen peacefully sleeping.

Sharing the photograph, the new mom wrote, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full.”

D’Cruz welcomed the baby on August 1, according to the post.

Her friends from Tinsel town congratulated her on the heartwarming addition to the family. “Omg congrats! GOD BLESS!” wrote Nargis Fakhri. Daboo Ratnani wrote, “Congratulations”.

“Omg congratulations Ileana! So happy for you guys. God bless your lil boy,” Sophie Choudry commented.

The Barfi actress announced that she was expecting a baby in April.

However, she did not reveal the father’s name for a very long time. But recently, she shared a glimpse of the man in her life on her Instagram stories. She even shared a black-and-white picture with the mystery man.

Meanwhile, Ilean D’Cruz will next be seen in “Unfair and Lovely” with Randeep Hooda.