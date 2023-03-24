 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BIFFes 2023 | 'Family' and Don Palathara's 'grey cinema': Church, community, and the cunning

Tanushree Ghosh
Mar 24, 2023 / 08:52 PM IST

Crisis of an individual and a community in the Vinay Forrt-starrer 'Family', Malayalam independent filmmaker Don Palathara's layered sixth film, which had its world premiere at IFFR Rotterdam last month and is premiering in India at the 14th Bengaluru International Film Festival, on March 26.

Stills from Don Palathara's Malayalam film 'Family', screening at the 14th Bengaluru International Film Festival on Sunday.

(Spoilers ahead)

All the world’s a stage… And one man in his time plays many parts. Four hundred years since the Bard made the observation, and as Marx would have said, the root of all art is man. Malayalam filmmaker Don Palathara’s films are chapters in character study, not mere slice-of-life observational ones, he doesn’t set up the camera and then leave, he’s very much present, in the way he manipulates the audience’s perception of the characters he deftly curates, mostly grey and morally ambiguous.

A still from 'Family'.

In his sixth film, Family, which premiered in the Harbour strand at International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) last month, and will have its India premiere in the Panorama of contemporary Indian cinema segment, on Sunday, March 26, at 7.30pm, Screen 3, at the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes, March 23-30), Palathara studies the individual in relation to his community, his environment. The community here is a village (in Kerala’s Idukki), is one big family, whose head is the omnipresent Church, which, like a panopticon, keeps surveillance. In Family, there’s a leopard on the prowl, literally and metaphorically, which the villagers are unable to catch, only the children can see.