IFFI 2022: 'Goldfish', Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin's relationship with dementia hits home

Tanushree Ghosh
Nov 26, 2022 / 04:13 AM IST

Pushan Kripalani is back, with his sophomore 'Goldfish', a story of dementia, difficult mothers and daughters, unresolved trauma, and cultural identity, that had its Indian gala premiere at the 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa this week.

Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin in a still from Pushan Kripalani's sophomore 'Goldfish' (2022).

It is a truth universally acknowledged that mothers in possession of daughters, and daughters under the jurisdiction of mothers, are wont to fight. Growing up, often when I would have panic attacks or be depressed, years before I could fully comprehend the meaning of those words, my mother would — out of concern, of course — tell me that I am being hyper or sad, respectively, and that I should not be so. Neither of us knew any better, but each time she said that, I remember turning a deeper shade of red. I’d think, what if, when she would go senile, years later, and I told her to not to be so? Reckless days of youth. Ours was a tad like the mother-daughter duo in Rituparno Ghosh’s Unishe April (1994). Neither of us tried to ease the knots between us.

Today, we talk a lot more. She tells me she’s becoming forgetful and I tell her to eat more badams (almonds), knowing well that these could be the early signs of that we live in denial of, until we can’t. She doesn't do anything non compos mentis, though, like Mohanlal, the cop who kept his file in the freezer, in the Malayalam film Thanmathra (2005). From Away from Her (2006), Still Alice (2014), The Father (2020) to Bengali film Mayurakshi (2017), enough and more films have been made around dementia, and yet, Pushan Kripalani’s Goldfish hits home. It takes me to the roads I hope not to walk on. The dread of having to face the elephant in the room one day.

A still from the film.

The English-language feature, starring Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin, had its world premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival last month and its India gala premiere at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) this week. Kripalani’s sophomore also features Rajit Kapur (Byomkesh Bakshi, Suraj ka Satvan Ghoda, Sardari Begum), Bharti Patel (Bhaji on the Beach), Gordon Warnecke (My Beautiful Laundrette). Shot in less than a month, between two lockdowns, this UK production waited four years to get a producer until the US company Splendid Films came on board.

In the film’s universe, set in London, the biracial Anamika/Ana (Koechlin) is an estranged daughter who prefers to go by her British name Ana Fields, distancing herself from her Indian genes — and Indian mother, Sadhana (Naval). Their relationship is fraught, and yet the bitterness isn’t overstated. It ebbs and flows.

It’s easier said than done what Ana says, on her return home, as she walks past her mum: “Let’s get through with this”. Neighbour Laxmi (Patel) called Ana to return home — much to Sadhana’s chagrin — because her mother almost set the house on fire, one day, while frying pakodas (fritters). Sadhana lives alone, and needs some form of care-taking. The whole neighbourhood rushes to Sadhana any time the need arises. Sadhana knows she has dementia, but declares she’s “well, enough”. Well enough to don her finest silk, thinking she — formerly a Hindustani classical singer — has a recording with the BBC, but not well enough to remember to wear shoes when walking out on the streets one Winter dawn — the said recording happened years ago.