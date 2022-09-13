 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Iconic French director Jean-Luc Godard dies at 91: Reports

Associated Press
Sep 13, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST

Multiple French media outlets confirmed that they had learned the news of Jean-Luc Godard's death from his relatives on Tuesday.

Jean Luc-Godard died at 91.

Director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of French New Wave film who revolutionized popular 1960s cinema, has died, according to French media. He was 91.

Multiple French media outlets confirmed that they had learned the news of his passing from his relatives on Tuesday.

Born into a wealthy French-Swiss family on Dec. 3, 1930, in Paris, the ingenious enfant terrible stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors in Europe and beyond beginning in 1960 with his debut feature "Breathless".

His films propelled Jean-Paul Belmondo to stardom and his controversial modern nativity play "Hail Mary" grabbed headlines when Pope John Paul II denounced it in 1985.

Associated Press
TAGS: #Jean-Luc Godard #jean-luc godard death #jean-luc godard dies
first published: Sep 13, 2022 03:04 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.