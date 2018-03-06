I&B and Ministry of Tourism ministry sign MoU to give film tourism a fillip

It all began in the 60s with Raj Kapoor’s Sangam, which was perhaps the first mainstream film to be shot in Switzerland. This was followed by a series of destination films such as An Evening in Paris (1967) and Love in Tokyo (1966). Popularised by Bollywood, many picturesque locations across the globe became a part of the tourism radar for Indians. India Inc now wants to use the medium to promote Indian locales.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Tourism has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide strong support for Film Tourism to give a fillip to the “Incredible India” campaign and cinema as its sub-brand at various international film festivals and markets abroad.

According to the MoU, the Ministry of Tourism will provide budgetary support for identified film festivals and offer single-window clearance permission to shoot films. This is expected to create a film tourism vertical that will promote India as a filming destination for domestic and foreign film producers.

The Ministry of Tourism has also formulated guidelines, for extending Central Financial Assistance (CFA) to various State Governments/Union Territory (UT) Administrations, for promotion of Film Tourism. Under these guidelines, CFA of Rs.2.00 lakh per film is extended, during each financial year, to the state governments and UT Administrations for a maximum of five films, which include feature films, documentaries, tele-films and television serials.

According to latest reports by FICCI on film tourism alongside having attractive locations, India can offer talented crew to assist in film-making at a comparatively low cost. “The country has world-class post-production capabilities including VFX, 3D and animation, which has led to an increase in outsourcing of post-production services to it,” the report said.

A foreign producer, who comes to shoot a film in India, can complete his entire movie in the country, from shooting to post- production, to cut costs substantially. An interesting instance would be how Indian post-production company Prime Focus worked on 200 visual effects for James Cameron’s Avatar, one of Hollywood’s largest grosser ever.

“The media and entertainment industry is growing 15%-16% whereas tourism is up by 20% and I am looking at better numbers in the near future in both the sectors. Combined efforts by both will definitely shoot up numbers,” said film maker Ramesh Sippy at the launch of the FICCI report on the subject.

“Bollywood is a trend setter and people are fascinated by anything we show in our films. We should use that to promote destinations in India,” Sippy added.

The report also highlights how some states have put their best foot forward to promote themselves as an ideal location for shooting. Rajasthan for instance gives 100% exemption from Entertainment tax for one year for films that are 75% shot in Rajasthan and given U certificates. There are also exemption of 50% Entertainment Tax for films shot at least 50% in Rajasthan.

Odisha on the other hand has also come up with incentives to promote shooting in the state. Incentives equivalent to 75% of actual expenditure incurred on accommodations in hotels while shooting shall be reimbursed up to a celling of Rs 10 lakh.

Alongside the 370 acre Rs 5000 crore film city coming up on the Chilika shore, most of the India’s largest facilities, including Deluxe Laboratories, Technicolor Lab, e-Film and others now offer full services here at Bhubaneswar making the state and ideal location for not just shooting but also post production. Other states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Assam have also come up revised film tourism policies.

All these and much more have been done to replicate what some films have done to the industry in the years gone by. Patnitop in Kashmir had once become a major honeymoon resort due to the umpteen love songs shot there in the sixties and seventies.