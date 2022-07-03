“I wrote this memoir because I didn’t have any (queer) reference material while growing up”

Filmmaker Onir’s movies like My Brother … Nikhil (2005) and the National Award-winning movie I Am (2011) broke new ground in terms of queer representation in mainstream cinema. Not only did Onir sensitively address taboo issues like AIDS, but he also created LGBTQIA+ characters with relatable queer experiences and motivations. But there’s a lot more to him than just being one of the first openly gay filmmakers in Bollywood.

In his memoir I am Onir & I am Gay, co-written with his sister Irene Dhar Malik, Onir fills the void he felt while growing up, that of a “reference point”. Expertly structured into four sections consisting of revealing facts about his life and the movie industry, this book is a must-read for all. Edited excerpts from a phone interview with Onir:

How important was it for you to write this book?

I was reluctant to write a memoir as I felt it was too early for me to do that. It took my agent almost five years to convince me to write one. Then my sister also got involved, and we collectively felt the need to tell this story, because forget about the film industry, there are not many such books by out and proud queer people. Perhaps this book can help someone navigate their life, as I didn’t have any reference material while growing up.

Tell us about your writing process.

While making the decision to write this book was hard, the process was quite simple. First, I decided I’d be totally open about everything. Either people must get to know the whole me or I’m not writing this book. Then, every two weeks, I’d write something and send it to my sister. She’d ask questions and seek clarification. Most importantly, we didn’t want to burden readers with too many details, as something interesting to me may not have any value for them. We wanted readers to have an experience like they’re reading a story.

How different is writing for movies and writing a book? And what do you’ve to say about movie adaptions of books?

They’re entirely different as the language of cinema and novels are different. When you’re writing a memoir, say, you document your journey as you remember it. Movies give you the freedom to create a lot many things. You can create fictional characters or make up things from your imagination. You largely decide what you choose to speak about and how you speak about it. You think about what works in terms of images, sound, drama, etc., whereas when you’re reading a book, you, as a reader, tend to create your own world.

We’ve adaptations like Namesake (2007), A Suitable Boy (2020), and Funny Boy (2020). Sometimes novelists are happy about the re-representation or adaptation, sometimes not.

When was the first time you were enamoured watching a movie? And was that the same time you realised you wanted to be a filmmaker?

I was introduced to cinema quite early in life, as my mom is a huge film buff. I was in class six when I saw Shyam Benegal’s Junoon (1978). And that kind of subconsciously made me want to be a filmmaker. It was fascinating; I didn’t understand it at that time, as it was too complex for me but the visuals, I remember them vividly even today. Shashi Kapoor, the horse, and Nafisa Ali, whose only dialogue in the movie was “Don’t go”. Those images are still clear. That’s the kind of impression the movie had on me. But it wasn’t the same time that I consciously decided to be part of this industry. I think I was in tenth grade when I watched Satyajit Ray’s Charulata (1964) and Karel Reisz’s The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981). These two left an indelible mark on me, so deep and impactful that I knew this is what I want to do.

In the book, you write, “I realise that there are too many stories, so many that it feels like they do not belong to the same person.” Please elaborate.

Thinking about the Chuim Village and those crazy days some 20 years ago, I feel different. I am still single, though. But I feel I have become shy.

You mention that Dadabhai (your maternal grandfather) had to leave East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). Do you feel when it comes to Partition, people neglect Bengal?

Absolutely. Bollywood is a north-centric industry, and it tends to ignore stories from outside the hinterland. Some of the most powerful and beautiful stories about the Bengal Partition have been made by Ritwik Ghatak. Rest of India doesn’t get to see them.

The epigraph of the book reads “Equality is non-negotiable”. In your view, how can this be achieved?

I don’t think it’d happen in my lifetime. But this idea needs to be pushed. The Ministry of Defence didn’t clear my film We Are because it shows a gay army officer. [Interviewer’s note: A part of the movie is inspired by a real-life gay person, an ex-army officer, who was (indirectly) forced to quit the service because of his sexual orientation.]

I want to ask why anybody should be denied working anywhere on the grounds of their sexual orientation? Who gets to decide this? When it comes to queer rights or even Pride Parades, I often hear straight people saying, Itta bhi kya karne ki zarurat hai? (Why do you’ve to overdo things?) Straight people don’t realise that they’re all over the place and they want us to become invisible. There’s an entitlement of sorts with them. And I don’t identify myself with a few movies that propagate this sentiment, seeking their acceptance. No one taught me how to accept straight people! There’s more to us than acceptance. I have lived and celebrated my life. Why no story about that joy?

It seems we don’t want to move forward. I saw this video of a couple being thrashed for kissing in a river body. I was shocked! What’s wrong with us? Have these people seen the sculptures that adorn our temples? And what about Kamasutra? And whenever you question them, they will find the worst-possible example to compare your situation with. Why can’t we aspire for better?

I am Onir & I am Gay (written with Irene Dhar Malik) was published by Viking, an imprint of Penguin.