Hyderabad restaurant names 'India's biggest plate' after actor Sonu Sood

Feb 20, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST

A restaurant in Hyderabad has curated ‘India’s Biggest Plate’ and named it after actor Sonu Sood as a tribute to him for his philanthropy.

Gismat Jail Mandi, a jail-themed restaurant near Kondapur in Hyderabad unveiled the “Sonu Sood Plate” – the biggest serving meal in India – in his presence.

Sonu Sood posed next to the massive plate of Arabic Mandi (rice with slow-cooked chicken) and the restaurant staff and shared photos from the event on Instagram.

“India’s Biggest Plate is now named after me. Being a vegetarian guy who eats little food can’t have a plate on his name that caters to 20 people at a time. Humbled,” Sood captioned the photo.

The restaurant reposted the photo and thanked Sood for attending the launch.