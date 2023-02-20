Hyderabad restaurant names 'India's biggest plate' after actor Sonu Sood

A restaurant in Hyderabad has curated ‘India’s Biggest Plate’ and named it after actor Sonu Sood as a tribute to him for his philanthropy.

Gismat Jail Mandi, a jail-themed restaurant near Kondapur in Hyderabad unveiled the “Sonu Sood Plate” – the biggest serving meal in India – in his presence.

Sonu Sood posed next to the massive plate of Arabic Mandi (rice with slow-cooked chicken) and the restaurant staff and shared photos from the event on Instagram.

“India’s Biggest Plate is now named after me. Being a vegetarian guy who eats little food can’t have a plate on his name that caters to 20 people at a time. Humbled,” Sood captioned the photo.

The restaurant reposted the photo and thanked Sood for attending the launch.

"Sir you have biggest heart and we cannot find a better name for the plate sir. Truly humbled and happy to have you in Hyderabad and your presence is still here and thank you for creating that massive positive aura in GISMAT JAIL MANDI," they wrote. The photos were liked over a million times soon after being posted. Sood has over 20.5 million Instagram followers.

All the cinema (and sequels) we have to look forward to in 2023 People also commented on the post. “This is simply mind blowing,” one user wrote. But many were not happy. Users urged Sood to not promote non-vegetarian food. The “Sonu Sood plate” can feed as many as 12 people. The plate will be available in all 17 branches of the Gismat Jail Mandi restaurant. Restaurant founder Gautamy Choudary reportedly said that they decided to name the plate after Sood because the actor has a big heart. During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Sood helped lakhs of migrant workers reach their hometowns after a lockdown was announced. He has since then helped the underprivileged in several ways including medical and educational help.

Moneycontrol News