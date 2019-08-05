Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 set to cross Rs 140 crore; Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhana to fold up under Rs 5 crore

Super 30 is continuing with its super business at the box office with collections staying on to be good. As has been the trend with the Hrithik Roshan-starrer ever since its release, the jumps over the weekend have been quite impressive. Especially on Saturdays, the film has had the tendency to grow very well as family audiences come out in hordes.

This is what happened over the weekend gone by as well, and that has pushed the collections to around Rs 137 crore. In the process, it has gone past the lifetime numbers of several other successful films like Toilet - Ek Prem Katha [Rs 134.25 crore], M.S. Dhoni - The Untold Story [Rs 133.50 crore], Rowdy Rathore [Rs 133 crore], Stree [Rs 130 crore], Airlift [ Rs 129 crores], Rustom [Rs 128 crore] and Raazi [Rs 124 crore].

In fact, the continued good means that it is just a matter of time before the lifetime record of other successful films like Raees [Rs 137.51 crore], Badhaai Ho [Rs 138 crore], Judwaa 2 [Rs 138.61 crore], Singham Returns [Rs 140 crore], Dabangg [Rs 140 crore] and Gully Boy [Rs 140 crore] are history as well.

As for Khandaani Shafakhana, the film would soon be history as its first weekend has turned out to be a mere Rs 2.75 crore. There is hardly anything redeeming about the box office outcome of the Sonakshi Sinha-starrer as the collections are way too low. The film was never expected to take a rocking opening. In fact, the best-case scenario seemed to be Rs 1 crore first day. However, when even that didn't come, and the reviews at large weren't flattering either, the writing was clear on the wall.

The film has proven to be a disaster at the box office and would have a lifetime even lesser than that of Sonakshi Sinha's own Noor which had accumulated Rs 7.75 crore. The actress has done well in the film but unfortunately for her, neither the audience were interested nor the end result exciting enough to result in any word of mouth travelling fast.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut's Judgementall Hai Kya hasn't quite gained many brownie points in its second weekend. The first week was still satisfactory as Rs 31.42 crore came in. That indicated that the film's lifetime could well be around Rs 45 crore, which would have been a fair number eventually.

However, the Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer won't quite reach there now as the numbers so far after 10 days are around Rs 35 crore. From here, a lifetime in the vicinity of Rs 40 crore would be the best-case scenario for the film.

Fortunately for the film, the cost of making it wasn't really high and revenue have also come from digital, satellite and music rights. That has allowed Ekta Kapoor to still make profits as a producer. However, as a standalone film, one would have expected a higher number, especially after all the hype that was generated ahead of its release. All eyes are now on how Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao deliver with their next films –Panga and Made In China.

Meanwhile, Kabir Singh is now coming to a close of its run. The film has gathered Rs 278 crore so far and on the coming Friday it would be completing a 50-day run.

That would also be practically the last week when the film will make some sort of moolah as after that, Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House would hit the screens.

The Independence Day releases would practically take away all the screens and that would restrict the lifetime total of the Shahid Kapoor-starrer to around Rs 280 crore.