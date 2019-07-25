Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff eyeing several box office records with Sidharth Anand's War this Gandhi Jayanti

This is what even a mini-teaser can do when it comes to a massive biggie hitting the screens, and that too months in advance. Even though it lasts a mere 55 seconds, the teaser of War has done the trick, what with massive anticipation already around how big it could turn out to be on its 2nd October release.

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles, the Yash Raj production is promising to be their slickest outing ever, which is actually saying a lot considering the premium production house is the architect of the Dhoom franchise.

With action, chases, and thrills galore in a mere 55 seconds, one waits to see what does the full fledged promo has to offer in a few weeks from now. However, going by the buzz that it has generated in the quickest time possible, rest assured the film would indeed be a big one when it hits the screens and score quite a few records.

Of course there is a catch when it comes to talking about records, as the biggest obstacle for the film would be the release of Marjaavaan which is also planned for Gandhi Jayanti holiday. The action-drama entertainer from Milap Zaveri has Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh arriving after Ek Villain and the film is set to bring some good dose of high decibel entertainment on screen. If the clash indeed happens, then even War may not be able to cover the kind of distance that it can actually do if it were to be a solo release at the Box Office.

However, if at all War does get a solo release on 2nd October, which happens to be a Wednesday, there could well be a flurry of records. The ones that everyone associated with the film would be eyeing for are as below:

Biggest opening day ever for a Gandhi Jayanti release

So far, the record is held by Bang Bang and that film too featured Hrithik Roshan in the lead with Sidharth Anand as the director. The film had accumulated 27.54 crores on its opening day and that too back in 2014 while clashing with Shahid Kapoor's Haider. Bollywood Box Office has changed in last five years and War is now set to create a new record for Gandhi Jayanti.

Biggest opening day ever for a Bollywood release

The record was set by Thugs of Hindostan last year when the Aamir Khan starrer netted 50.75 crores on its release the day after Diwali. It is a different matter that the film crashed post that but producers Yash Raj Films had a major record in their kitty with their biggie. Now they would be hoping that with their latest offering War, a new record is set all over again.

Biggest opening day ever for Hrithik Roshan

Of late, Hrithik Roshan films may not have taken a huge opening due to their offbeat themes, case in point being Super 30 [11.83 crores]. However, he is a superstar who has some big openers like Bang Bang [27.54 crores], Krrish 3 [25.50 crores] and Agneepath [23 crores] to his name. Now War could be a game changer for him as he sets out for a massive record.

Biggest opening day ever for Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff surprised one and all when he rocked the show with Baaghi 2 last year. The Sajid Nadiadwala production stormed the Box Office with 25.10 crores on its opening day. His latest offering Student of the Year 2 couldn't really go all the way [12.06 crores] but now that he is returning in his much loved action avtar, rest assured he would bag a new opening record.

Come 2nd October, and we would know which of these records indeed turn out to be a reality at the Box Office. Stay tuned!