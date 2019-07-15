Hrithik Roshan enjoys good weekend with Super 30 crossing Rs 50 crore, film all set to be solid hit

Super 30 is all set to be a solid hit at the Box Office. The film enjoyed a good weekend for itself as 50.76 crores came in. This is a healthy total, especially if one considers the fact that the film is not really a quintessential Bollywood entertainer.

A middle-of-the-road film by director Vikas Behl and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, it could well have been relegated to an offbeat affair if not for the presence of Hrithik Roshan. His star presence ensured that there was good curiosity amongst audience to check it out and that's what brought in Rs 11.83 crore on Day One.

Of course, Hrithik Roshan starrers have opened much bigger in the past. However, since his last release Kaabil had started at Rs 10.43 crore and Mohenjo Daro was even lesser at Rs 8.87 crore, anything in the vicinity of Rs 12 crore would have been fair enough for Super 30. Moreover, this is also one of those films that had in it to grow on the basis of word of mouth and this is exactly what happened as there was a big jump on Saturday and then Sunday was good as well despite a thrilling match between England and New Zealand for the World Cup finals.

A start like this has now ensured that the film would be a success for sure. It would also enter the Rs 100 crore club eventually. However, considering the fact that Hrithik Roshan has come back on the big screen two and a half years after Kaabil, one would expect Super 30 to play a much bigger innings for itself.

The momentum gathered by the film indicates that there would be good stability during the weekdays too. Of course, the film is facing competition from Kabir Singh, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Article 15 as well, each one of which is still collecting moolah. Still, it is the top-performing film of the week and that's how it would stay as well during rest of the week. As long as the collections stay over the Rs 8-crore mark on Monday, one can expect a good number by the end of the first week.

Meanwhile, Kabir Singh is just not giving up, as evident by the collections in the fourth weekend. The film has gathered Rs 259.94 crore so far and is now on its way to go past the lifetime number of Dhoom:3 [Rs 284 crore]. The Aamir Khan starrer carried a budget of at least three times that of Kabir Singh and this one is, in fact, even an 'adults only' affair. This pretty much signifies how massive is this success story by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the kind of history that it has ended up writing when it comes to scoring an all time blockbuster.

On the other hand, Article 15 too has been consolidating well after taking an opening day number of Rs 5.02 crore. The film had a good third weekend as well and that has elevated the numbers to Rs 58.98 crore. Director Anubhav Sinha has scored a clean hit with his social film which could well have been considered as a docudrama till around a decade or so ago. However, audiences are opening up to new cinematic experience over the years and the name Ayushmann Khurranna is bringing in very good credibility as well. The film would easily reach Rs 70 crore.

All in all, it was a good weekend for the Bollywood films and one just hopes that the trend continues in days to come as well.