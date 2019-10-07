App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2019 06:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff score massive success with War, film likely to enter Rs 300 crore club

The film is expected to propel towards the Rs 300 crore club, the trajectory of which is being looked at quite closely.

Joginder Tuteja @tutejajoginder
Image: Twitter/@iTIGERSHROFF
Image: Twitter/@iTIGERSHROFF

Yet another week, yet another blockbuster in the making. War too has emerged triumphant at the box office, accumulating Rs 166.25 crore in five days flat. The film’s collections are phenomenal and after a record-breaking opening day of Rs 53.35 crore, it has held on really well for five days in a row now.

There is a lot more that is yet to come from the film as it is Dussehra holiday on Tuesday, which will further add to the moolah in a big way. If the numbers manage to be in the vicinity of  Rs 25 crore on this day, it would mean a superlative performance by the Sidharth Anand film.

As for Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the film’s mega success is a true testimony to the kind of stardom that they enjoy today, albeit the hard work which went towards making War. The action-packed film is believed to be a physically excruciating experience for both the actors.

Hrithik now has a second big one to his name after Super 30, where he was in a very offbeat role. War is a true blue commercial entertainer from him though. As for Tiger Shroff, he has seen big action entertainers in the Baaghi series, with Baaghi 2 hitting it out of the park. However, if the trends for War are any indication, Shroff junior is set to score a grosser that could possibly even double the numbers of Baaghi 2.

The film is heading for an excellent lifetime and all eyes are on how fast does it go past the lifetime total of Kabir Singh (Rs 278.24 crores) to emerge as the biggest grosser of 2019. The film will then be propelled towards the Rs 300 crore club, the trajectory of which is being looked at quite closely.

First Published on Oct 7, 2019 06:18 pm

tags #Entertainment

