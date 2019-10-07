Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff score massive success with War, film likely to enter Rs 300 crore club

Yet another week, yet another blockbuster in the making. War too has emerged triumphant at the box office, accumulating Rs 166.25 crore in five days flat. The film’s collections are phenomenal and after a record-breaking opening day of Rs 53.35 crore, it has held on really well for five days in a row now.

There is a lot more that is yet to come from the film as it is Dussehra holiday on Tuesday, which will further add to the moolah in a big way. If the numbers manage to be in the vicinity of Rs 25 crore on this day, it would mean a superlative performance by the Sidharth Anand film.

As for Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the film’s mega success is a true testimony to the kind of stardom that they enjoy today, albeit the hard work which went towards making War. The action-packed film is believed to be a physically excruciating experience for both the actors.

Hrithik now has a second big one to his name after Super 30, where he was in a very offbeat role. War is a true blue commercial entertainer from him though. As for Tiger Shroff, he has seen big action entertainers in the Baaghi series, with Baaghi 2 hitting it out of the park. However, if the trends for War are any indication, Shroff junior is set to score a grosser that could possibly even double the numbers of Baaghi 2.