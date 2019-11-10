Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana: A look at Bollywood’s most bankable stars of 2019

Earlier this week, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that Hrithik Roshan had emerged as the most bankable Bollywood star of the year 2019, sparking a Twitter debate.

The war of words among fans of different actors, was inevitable as they jumped in to highlight their favourite stars' successful ventures.

On the top of the list were Akshay Kumar’s fans who listed the number of offerings he had delivered in 2019 and that none of them had disappointed them.

Starting with Kesari, the actor entered the Rs 100 crore club and since then his films have scored more than a century, from Mission Mangal to Housefull 4 which is still running in theatres. But, Kumar is not the only actor who delivered more than one profitable venture this year.

Sharing similar limelight is Hrithik Roshan, as pointed out by the analyst.

Roshan, after a two-year break, came back with a bang on the big screen and proved that he is here for the long run.

The actor who has been typecast in uber cool roles with many dancing numbers tried to break free this year.

His unusual choice of starring in Super 30, the story about a mathematician from Patna, Bihar who ran a programme for IIT students in the city, surprised many. So did the film’s box office numbers.

With Super 30’s Rs 147 crore and War’s 291 crore collections, Roshan has managed to score around Rs 438 crore this year.

But the surprise package this year has been Ayushmann Khurrana who, with small films, is making a big name both, at the box office and in the film industry.

His two offerings -- Article 15 and Dream Girl -- together have amassed Rs 204 crore and his recently released Bala is also showing signs of a successful venture. It is expected that Bala is likely to collect around Rs 40 crore during the first weekend like Dream Girl. So, far Bala has collected over Rs 25 crore.