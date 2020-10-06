How the IPL is proving a gold mine of content for short-video sharing platforms and helping them grow

The gentleman’s game is dominating the content on short-video sharing apps, with much of that content focussing on this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

While some video-sharing apps are partnering with IPL teams, others are creating their own cricket leagues, albeit of the entertainment kind.

For instance, Lifestyle-video app Trell, which is the official digital partner of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has been giving viewers a sneak peak into the life of the CSK team when they are off the field.

Roposo, another platform in the short-video sharing space, launched a series called Danish Ki Googly on September 19, featuring multi-faceted comedic talent Danish Sait, who gives his take on cricketers, their performance on and off the field, team owners, cheerleaders, the lack of audience, etc.

The innovation is helping. Bolo Indya, a short-video platform, has seen a 65 percent increase in organic user acquisition since the start of IPL campaigns.

“IPL content is helping us increase our user engagement, both in terms of videos created and daily time spent on the app. The daily video count has increased by over 30 percent and daily time spent has increased by 45 percent since the IPL campaign started,” said Varun Saxena, Founder, Bolo Indya.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Trell founder Pulkit Agarwal said the user base on the platform, when compared to last month, has increased by 30 percent since the start of the IPL. “Plus, 40 percent of the views in the first week were for IPL content, which is close to around 1 billion views,” he added.

Zee5’s HiPi short-video platform has seen its user base double since it launched its own entertainment league with teams based on the IPL’s eight contenders.

Trell has launched an IPL campaign called #CSKMillionAnthem, where users can watch videos, shop on Trell and get a chance to virtually meet their favourite CSK player.

“We have seen a surge in vloggers since the start of the IPL. They started vlogging about which team they are supporting, why they are supporting that team, what the score will be etc. This is when we realised that people are excited to talk about the IPL and they want to connect with the cricketers,” said Agarwal.

He added: “We took the proposition to CSK and collaborated with the team to enable the audience to get closer to cricketers, especially now that in-person meet-and-greet is not possible. We are sharing a lot of behind-the-scenes videos, training sessions of team CSK, their diet. In addition to the videos, there are many veteran cricketers who are sharing tips and tricks on the platform.”

Bolo Indya’s Saxena said users are now creating videos to encourage their respective teams before the match.

“Users are replicating special moments of matches in the short-video format during and after the match, on what could have been done right by the losing team. Rivalry videos by fans before the match and videos to boost the team are trending the most.”

When it comes to traction for IPL content, while engagement on these platforms is rising across the country, Saxena said that Bolo Indya’s maximum traction is from Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi and Hindi content creators. “CSK fans have been ruling the campaigns, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH),” he added.

Manish Kalra, Senior Vice President and Business Head – AVOD, ZEE5, India, said Mumbai takes the number one spot in markets where HiPi, its short-video sharing platform, is seeing maximum traction, followed by Pune and Hyderabad.

Banking on the IPL to build a strong user base, HiPi launched the HiPi Premier League (HPL) on September 19. It has eight teams just like the IPL.

Each team has an HPL Guru (captain). These captains include TV celebrities such as Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosle, Gaurav Gera and Ssumier Pasricha.

“The eight competing teams have been formed in keeping with the actual tournament teams and the regions they represent. Hyderabad Hippers, Mumbai Mastis, Delhi Dhoomers, Rajasthan Rockstars, Punjab Putters, Chennai Swaggers, Bangalore Badshahs and Kolkata Khiladis are the teams in the HPL,” said Kalra.

When it comes to content creation, Kalra said that there are more than 1,000 videos getting uploaded every day. “Also, the user base on HiPi has doubled since HPL started,” he said.

Along with strong engagement, platforms are also seeing strong brand interest. “There is a lot of trust on the platform. A lot of advertisers and brands have been unsure of whether to partner with (short-video sharing) platforms due to the Chinese app ban controversy. But now they are seeing a lot of community engagement on the platform (Trell),” said Agarwal.

He added that advertising revenue will be stronger this year because of the IPL.

“Brands are a lot more comfortable to come on to the platform now and that is resulting in more business for us. Lifestyle, personal care, digital apps like Tinder and gaming apps are partnering with us for IPL content,” said Agarwal.