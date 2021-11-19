Why large films could lift cinema footfalls to pre-COVID-19 levels but advertising is lagging
Cinema ticket sales, footfalls and F&B revenue are nearing pre-Covid levels. However, in circuits with no cap on capacity, cinema ad pricing is 40-50 percent lower, and in circuits with an occupancy cap, it is down 70 percent.
November 19, 2021 / 03:28 PM IST
There are 15 big Bollywood movies waiting to be released in theatres along with 35-40 medium-size films that are in the pipeline.
After Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi’s
strong box-office performance, all eyes are now on upcoming large ventures that analysts say will be key to drive footfalls and the overall box-office business.
According to analyst Karan Taurani, Senior Vice-President, Elara Capital, large releases such as Spiderman, Ranveer Singh’s 83
and Jersey
, starring Shahid Kapur, can potentially lift footfalls to pre-COVID-19 levels.
Big films, key drivers
“We believe more large-scale and good-quality content coupled with occupancy relaxation (100 percent occupancy) in Maharashtra will lead to a footfall recovery to pre-COVID-19 levels," he said.
While another Bollywood venture, Bunty Aur Babli 2
, is hitting the theatres on November 19, analysts expect a muted response for medium budget films.
The Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee-starrer, releasing in 2,500 screens worldwide, is projected to open at Rs 6-8 crore on Day 1 and do a lifetime business of Rs 40 crore. “These collection numbers are below par because we don’t expect footfalls in large numbers for medium- and small-budget films, as the pre-COVID-19 recovery for such films may be delayed versus large-scale films,” said Taurani.
He added that large-scale content will see a faster recovery towards pre-COVID-19 box-office levels as compared to small and medium films and the overall box office revenue for exhibitors is likely to see a full recovery over the next 6-9 months.
The optimism stems largely from the performance of Bollywood’s big venture Sooryavanshi
. In an earlier interview with Moneycontrol, Nitin Menon, cofounder of NV Capital, a credit fund for the media and entertainment sector, had said that Bollywood’s box office is almost at pre-COVID-19 levels because collections for the Akshay Kumar-starrer were not only strong during the weekend but also during the week.
The film has so far collected over Rs 162 crore at the Indian box office.
Low traction for cinema ads
While box office business, footfalls and food and beverage revenue are largely back to pre-COVID-19 levels, cinema advertising remains a laggard.
Kapil Agarwal, Joint MD, UFO Moviez India
that deals with cinema advertising during Q2 FY22 investor call said that cinema advertising should start seeing an uptick, but it will take time and is not going to go to the pre-pandemic level very rapidly.
It is estimated that cinema advertising will be back at pre-COVID-19 levels in FY24.
“Advertising revenue, which contributes 11 percent and 10 percent of revenue for multiplex operators PVR
and Inox
, respectively, remains below par,” noted Taurani.
Although cinema ad inventory has seen a sharp recovery, led by Sooryavanshi
, pricing still remains 60 percent lower than pre-COVID-19 levels.
In circuits with 100 percent capacity, pricing is 40-50 percent lower, whereas in circuits with an occupancy cap, it is down 70 percent. Annual deals, which accounted for almost 40 percent of ad deals in the pre-COVID-19 period, have shrunk to less than 5 percent as advertisers look to enter short-term deals of around three months’ duration or provide budgets basis a specific film’s expectation due to uncertainty over COVID-19, Taurani explained.
Down South, pricing has dropped 30 percent from pre-COVID-19 levels.
While the mobile, e-commerce and FMCG categories have shown an inclination towards spending on cinema advertising, a few verticals, including jewellery and local retail, are below par.
The time slot for ad pricing has increased from 10 seconds per screen a week to 30 seconds. “This indicates the weakness in cinema advertising. Another reason for lower ad pricing is fewer shows per screen, per day," he added.
While advertisers have been cautious, Agarwal is optimistic to see an uptick in cinema advertising.
"The government has also not started spending, and now we are actively engaging with the central government because half of our advertising revenue comes from the corporate sector and the other half comes from
the government. We expect the government to start increasing its advertisement spending in the coming months due to the upcoming elections and expect significant improvement in our advertisement
revenues in the coming months," added Agarwal.