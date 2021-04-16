How broadcasters are continuing TV shoots, despite lockdown disruption in Maharashtra

Representative image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The television industry is once again in a fix. This is because shooting for TV serials, web series and films is on a halt in Maharashtra, the entertainment hub, due to the lockdown, post the rising cases of Coronavirus.

On April 13, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government announced a lockdown notification, which included guidelines for the entertainment industry. According to the notification, shooting for films/ serials/ advertisement will be closed.

With most of the TV shows being shot in Mumbai, broadcasters are dealing with a lot of uncertainties.

“Daily shows don't have that much bank of episodes. The maximum bank they have is about seven episodes. So, a 15-day ban means that, after a week, you will see a rerun, except if it is a new show which may have more episodes," Kailash Adhikari, Managing Director, Governance Now, A Sri Adhikari brothers Enterprise, told Moneycontrol.

An executive at a TV production company who didn't wished to named said that everyone was rushing up on April 14, just before the ban, to complete as many episodes as possible.

"Due to the lockdown announcement, production companies ramped up their shooting work to complete two to three episodes on April 14 in order to have enough fresh episodes to run," the executive said.

He added that the top shows on Hindi general entertainment channels (GECs) have a bank of four to five episodes currently.

Back to reruns? Not yet

So, does this mean the TV audience will have to watch reruns? Adhikari said that won't be the case this year.

“We won't be looking at reruns because many production houses are looking at locations outside Maharashtra. This year, the difference is that it is not a national lockdown. People are going to Goa and Hyderabad, down south, interiors, sets are everywhere. Zee has a facility in Rajasthan and Star has a facility in the south. So, in a week, they can create a bubble and the unit can shift base there. If there is a national lockdown, it will be disrupted like last time. For now, it is a short-term disruption."

The executive quoted above said that production houses are going to Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad and some are looking at smaller cities where the number of COVID-19 cases are less. "There are production houses that are even booking a bungalow, so that they can restrict shooting work to one place."

The harsh reality

While production houses that are producing daily shows have the option to move outside Maharashtra to create content, the same is not the case with reality shows.

"For reality shows, shifting base will be difficult, which is why these shows will be impacted more. Plus, celebrity judges on these shows may not be open to the idea of moving to another location in these times," the executive quoted above added.

Also, for daily shows shifting base may result in increased costs for production but Adhikari said "as long as work is going on, industry can make adjustments. If a set is created and you are moving to another location, you won't dismantle the set for 15 days. Plus, the cost is amortized in a few episodes."

Reverse migration currently manageable

But will people going back to their hometowns pose a challenge for the TV industry?

Asit Kumarr Modi, Founder, Neela Telefilms, which produces one of the longest running shows of the world, Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma, said: “While there is an impact on the TV industry (due to the lockdown), there's little impact of reverse migration. Mumbai is a hub for the TV industry because people who work here have settled here. And these people are skilled workers and they cannot do anything else. So, these people wouldn't want to go back and would want shooting to restart soon."

A recap of last year

The current scenario for the TV industry is not bad as last year when the sector declined 13 percent. According to an EY 2020 report, television advertising declined by 21.5 percent and TV subscription saw a de-growth of 7 percent. Ad rates on TV fell by around 19 percent last year as compared to 2019.

While the TV industry is trying to continue content production work, if the halt on shooting in Maharashtra continues for more than 15 days, "it will be traumatic for the industry as costing will go for a toss," the executive said.