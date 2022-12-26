 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

How Bollywood stars celebrated Christmas

Moneycontrol News
Dec 26, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST

Check out how Bollywood stars celebrated Christmas with their friends, loved ones and families.

Karisma Kapoor shared a photo from her Christmas celebrations with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and others. (Image: @therealkarismakapoor/Instagram)

Bollywood stars celebrated Christmas in intimate ways but made sure to give a glimpse of their holiday on social media for the fans. They also extended their Christmas greetings and most of them spent the day with their loved ones, families and friends.

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Christmas at home with their family including Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. A decked up Christmas tree also made a cameo.

“It’s the best time of year.. with the best people in the world. Merry merry always from my family to yours,” Bhatt captioned a string of photos on Instagram.

Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a video of her dancing in red on Instagram with the caption: “Spark and shine, ITS CHRISTMAS TIME have you been naughty or nice?”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a photo with her Aaradhya. “Merry Christmas. And much love, peace, good health and happiness. God Bless,” she wrote.

Kajol shared a photo with sister Tanisha. “How many Santas do we have??? Can’t make up my mind or my maths,” she wrote.

Sara Ali Khan celebrated the festival abroad. “Merry merry Christmas everyone. I came to the store today, but realised it’s Christmas and hence shut. But all I wanted was blue skies, the bright shining sun, greenery, peace and serenity. So gratitude. Now time for Winter Wonderland ka attitude,” she wrote with several photos and videos.