How Bollywood stars celebrated Christmas

Bollywood stars celebrated Christmas in intimate ways but made sure to give a glimpse of their holiday on social media for the fans. They also extended their Christmas greetings and most of them spent the day with their loved ones, families and friends.

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Christmas at home with their family including Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. A decked up Christmas tree also made a cameo.

“It’s the best time of year.. with the best people in the world. Merry merry always from my family to yours,” Bhatt captioned a string of photos on Instagram.

Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a video of her dancing in red on Instagram with the caption: “Spark and shine, ITS CHRISTMAS TIME have you been naughty or nice?”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a photo with her Aaradhya. “Merry Christmas. And much love, peace, good health and happiness. God Bless,” she wrote.

Kajol shared a photo with sister Tanisha. “How many Santas do we have??? Can’t make up my mind or my maths,” she wrote.

Sara Ali Khan celebrated the festival abroad. “Merry merry Christmas everyone. I came to the store today, but realised it’s Christmas and hence shut. But all I wanted was blue skies, the bright shining sun, greenery, peace and serenity. So gratitude. Now time for Winter Wonderland ka attitude,” she wrote with several photos and videos.

Back home, her father Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan had a quiet Christmas at home with the former playing the guitar. “The best way to Christmas... is with my love playing the guitar… And having my babies and best friends around. Love, light, and music to all… Merry Christmas everyone,” Kareena Kapoor wrote. The video also featured a decorated Christmas tree, many gifts, her son Jeh and the family Golden Retriever. Kartik Aaryan shared a photo with Kriti Sanon wearing reindeer horns. “One with the Reindeer,” he captioned it. More photos with others featured in his stories. How did you spend your Christmas?

Moneycontrol News

