Housefull 4 promo sets the film to open with a bang this Diwali

The promo of Housefull 4 has released and one thing is for sure, the high expectations have been surpassed in a major way. Though one expected the film to be big, to have something of this scale, size and grandeur and that too in a comedy genre could well be a first not just in India but even globally.

After all, comedy as a genre isn’t exploited much, at least in Bollywood, and hence budgets for the genre are restricted. However, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios clearly had other plans when they green-lighted the fourth installment of the franchise.

Well, the results are there to be seen!

The year 2019 has seen three double centuries already in the form of Uri - The Surgical Strike, Kabir Singh and Mission Mangal. On the release of their respective promos, no one expected these to emerge as such tremendous successes.

Uri seemed good but then the opening day number didn’t even touch Rs 10 crore. Kabir Singh saw a mixed response to its promo but then exceeded expectations on its opening. Mission Mangal saw the best of the response and that reflected in the first day collections that were the best for Akshay Kumar.

Now the manner in which the promo for Housefull 4 has been designed, rest assured, Akshay Kumar would be breaking his records with the film. Sajid Nadiadwala, his director Farhad Samji and their team ensured that even though promo has been released barely a month before the film’s Diwali arrival, it has enough dhamaka in there to entice audiences in a big way. There is too much entertainment packed in those three odd minutes, so much so that you end up asking for more.

What has been a clever twist in the tale is the comedy which has been set in the 1400s. Traditionally, and practically 100 percent of period films, have boasted of a dramatic plot. However, Housefull 4 is the first-ever film to put together a comedy in an era gone by. That has turned out to be the unique selling proposition (USP) of the film that should keep audiences entertained. Moreover, there is this whole reincarnation saga in the offering which only promises to make this Diwali further entertaining.

As for the core team of Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, they are in great form in the film. Akshay Kumar has been a man of all seasons and it is remarkable to see how he moves from Kesari to Mission Mangal and now Housefull 4 with effortless ease.

On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh has to be one of the most likeable actors around and to see him in drag is anyway always priceless (remember Apna Sapna Money Money?). Rest assured, as Bangdu Maharaj, he is going to be priceless.