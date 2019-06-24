Housefull 4 producer Sajid Nadiadwala proud to back realistic Super 30 with Hrithik Roshan

He has been known for making several hardcore commercial quintessential Bollywood entertainers ever since one can remember. However, occasionally he backs realistic subjects that have a certain prestige factor attached to them. Sajid Nadiadwala, who would be arriving with the biggest film ever of his career in the form of Housefull 4 on Diwali this year, would first be bringing on Super 30, which has Hrithik Roshan in the lead.

While it is known that the film tells the story of famous mathematician Anand Kumar, it isn't one of those high-profile biopics that Bollywood had to offer. After all, when it comes to biopics, the industry offers the life and times of sports personalities, prominent politicians, historical characters or notable events that happened many decades or centuries ago. Which makes it quite rare to see a film being made on a living personality and that too from the world of academics.

This is where Sajid Nadiadwala stepping in to back Super 30 becomes all the more notable as it is the first time ever that a combination like this would be seen in Bollywood. Though in Hollywood, many famous personalities (producers as well as actors) are seen backing such subjects, yet their films don't get an event release and are relegated to being festival affairs or niche arrivals.

In that aspect, Super 30 becomes special since it has been treated as a full-on commercial film by producer Sajid Nadiadwala. No wonder, the promo brings on the right elements of humor, drama and emotions in the right context, resulting in the film promising to be a complete package.

In the past too, Sajid Nadiadwala has backed offbeat subjects, case in point being Highway or Tamasha, both of which saw good critical acclaiming coming their way. In the case of Super 30 though, the eye is on gaining good moolah at the Box Office as well, which is where the combination of Sajid and Hrithik should come in handy.

Hrithik Roshan would be seen on the big screen two and a half years after Kaabil, aiming for his next Rs 100-crore club entry with Super 30. Moreover, Sajid Nadiadwala is confident about the final product, standing like a rock next to the film, despite the delays it experienced due to various reasons.