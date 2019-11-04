Housefull 4 marches towards Rs 200 crore club; Ujda Chaman performs fairly, Saand Ki Aankh hangs on

Housefull 4 continued with its impressive run in its second weekend, raking in around another Rs 30 crore. The film continues to be solid at the box office with audiences, especially children, rooting for it. That has further ensured that families are stepping in to watch the film in hordes -- something which was visible right through the weekend.

As a result, the film's collections now stands Rs 172.5 crore. This is tremendous as the Akshay Kumar-led reincarnation comedy has been in theatres for only 10 days. What is all the more remarkable is that a certain segment of media was quite negative about the film right from the day of release. There was a very strong social media campaign that ran against it on the opening weekend. Still, the multi-starrer has managed to defy all odds and emerge victorious.

The Sajid Nadiadwala production is one of those true biggies that do well in A, B and C centers, across single screens and multiplexes. The run so far also indicates that the film is now well on course to enter the Rs 200 crore club. The manner in which the film is currently playing in theatres, this feat should be possible by end of third week. Whatever added collections that come for Housefull 4 after that would be an added bonus.

Meanwhile, new release Ujda Chaman has managed to find some audiences for itself. It took an opening day of Rs 2.3 crore and its weekend total currently stands at Rs 9.2 crores. Given the kind of budget that this Abhishek Pathak-produced and directed film carries, whatever theatrical business comes in, adds bonus as recovery from other rights will not be a problem. The film has managed to fetch decent eyeballs and should collect further during the weekdays before Bala, which is also a story about a bald man, arrives.

As for the holdover release Saand Ki Aankh, the film hung in there during the second weekend. That was necessary too for the Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar film as it required theatrical business as well in addition to all the appreciation from the critics. It is facing competition from Housefull 4 as well as Ujda Chaman due to which the collections are not really optimal. Yet, it is not giving up and has managed to collect Rs 17.1 crore after the second weekend. It has to be seen if the film manages to withstand this competition in weekdays to come as well.