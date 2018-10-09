App
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 08:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Hotstar cancels production of 'On Air with AIB' show season 3

Star India's streaming platform Hotstar said it "will not stand by anything" that compromises the respect or safety of women

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Video streaming service Hotstar announced on October 8 it was cancelling the production of third season of 'On Air with AIB' in light of the allegations of misconduct against one of the members of the comedy group.

In a statement, Star India's streaming platform Hotstar said it "will not stand by anything" that compromises the respect or safety of women.

"In light of recent events involving AIB, we are cancelling the production of On Air with AIB Season 3, with immediate effect," the statement said.

"We are deeply concerned by these developments, which run contrary to our values as a responsible platform, and will not stand by anything that compromises the respect or safety of women," it said.

The comedy group announced on Monday that two of its founding members Tanmay Bhat and Gursimran Khamba were stepping away from the organisation.

While Bhat has come under attack for his inaction in the complaints against writer-comedian Utsav Chakraborty, Khamba has been directly accused of misconduct.

AIB in a statement said Bhat will not be involved with the day-to-day functioning of the company.
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 08:06 am

