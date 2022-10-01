Horror, sci-fi and comedies: Shows to watch on Netflix, Prime and Hotstar in October

October is here and we bring you the top recommendations for your binge-watching sessions. The list of thriller and horror shows releasing on OTT platforms make for perfect spooky season entertainment.

1) Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

The master horror filmmaker will bring to viewers an anthology series comprising genre-defining stories seeking to challenge traditional notions of horror. The show premiers on Netflix on October 25.

2) The Peripheral

Chloe Grace Moretz leads this sci-fi drama from the makers of Westworld. The show drops on Prime Video on October 21. "The Peripheral is master storyteller William Gibson’s dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind — and what lies beyond," Prime Video says in a synopsis for the show.

3) Tales of the Jedi

The animated series, part of the Star Wars franchise, will premiere on Disney + Hotstar on October 26. It will chronicle Jedi characters from the prequel trilogy era.

4) Glitch

Glitch will add to the growing list of K-Drama titles on Netflix. It is being described as a "genre-bending alien comedy thriller" in which a young woman teams up with a UFO enthusiast to find her missing boyfriend. The show premiers on Netflix on October 7.

5) The Watcher

The Netflix original mini-series tells the true story of a couple's ordeal as they are harassed by a stalker, "The Watcher, after moving into a new home.

The show will drop on Netflix on October 13.