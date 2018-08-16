App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Home Alone 2 deja vu: Canadian man travels 2300 km after boarding wrong flight

Paetkau, who was set to board a First Air flight on Sunday morning, said that the computers in the airline booth at the Yellowknife airport were down, and the staff had to feed ticket information manually.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
(Image: @ChrisPaetkau)
Much like Home Alone 2, where Kevin McCallister inadvertently boarded a wrong plane to New York, a man from Winnipeg, Canada, ended up taking the longest flight of his life after boarding a wrong flight.

Filmmaker and wildlife photographer Christopher Paetkau intended to travel to Inuvik from Yellowknife, but an airport staff botch-up landed him on Iqaluit, 2,260 km in the other direction of his intended destination.

Paetkau, who was set to board a First Air flight Sunday morning, said that the computers in the airline booth at the Yellowknife airport were down, and the staff had to feed ticket information manually. After his ticket was checked, he was directed to the tarmac where the confusion happened, according to a report in CBC.

"I'm standing at Gate 4 and I see there were three aeroplanes that are sitting out there on the tarmac, and also three boarding calls happening simultaneously pretty much at Gate 4, and they're all final calls," he said.

Uncertain whether he boarded the correct flight, Paetkau confirmed it with a flight attendant who reportedly responded to his "Is this flight going to Inuvik?" question with a 'yeah eventually.'

The blunder came to the forefront only after Paetkau asked for another flight. “The woman who told me that we'd be arriving in Inuvik eventually, she felt horrible. She was like, ‘Oh my God I didn’t take you seriously, like, I thought you were joking,” he told CBC.

Paetkau stated that despite the mix-up, the crew, as well as the airline, did everything they could to help him.

"[The flight attendant] and I became basically buds. We were in the air for like 14 hours, longest flight of my life, longer than any international flight I've ever done," he said. (Image: @ChrisPaetkau)

First Published on Aug 16, 2018 10:27 am

tags #Entertainment #Trending News #world

