Hollywood standing tall in India this year thanks to its action ventures

India’s love for films belonging to the ‘action’ genre is not limited to the locally produced ones. It extends to even Hollywood ventures and the proof of this is this year’s lineup and their box office performances.

While Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep could not catch the audiences' fancy through The Post despite critical acclaim worldwide, action sequences of Marvel’s Black Panther managed to lure them to the theatres in large numbers. And the film doesn’t have just fancy wire works or camera tricks but involves an extreme sport called Tricking.

And what is Tricking? It is a combination of martial arts, gymnastics, and breakdancing come together in a gorgeous, explosive display of kicks, flips, and twists. Similar to capoeira and freerunning, tricking is not intended for real-life combat. However, the sport does bring cinematic superheroes to life.

In fact, a stunt double was behind the Black Panther’s mark for the action sequences. Daniel Graham, a world-class tricker replaced Chadwick Boseman during the stunts.

This action-packed film got hold of Rs 72.74 crore while the political thriller The Post, released on January 12 raked in only Rs 4.17 crore in India.

A similar trend was seen with other films from the action genre which includes Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War that wrote a new chapter in the history of Indian cinema for Hollywood films. Its successful run has made the film Hollywood’s highest grosser in the country, taking away the title from 2016 release The Jungle Book.

Another film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) this year, Ant-Man and the Wasp did not disappoint its fans. The 20th film in MCU did a business of Rs 19.30 crore in three days of its release.

Hollywood is having a good run at the Indian box office and a lot of the success can be attributed to the big numbers the action-driven movies brought on board. One more success in this category has been sequel to 2016 film Deadpool and the eleventh installment in the X-Men series, Deadpool 2 which gathered Rs 33.40 crore in three days of its release.

A musical romantic comedy and sequel to 2008 release Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was unable to attract moviegoers in India and could only mint around Rs 92 lakh during its opening weekend despite having one Bollywood release as competition.

Hollywood took a turnaround with the release of Mission Impossible 6 Fallout another action and adventure flick that earned Rs 67.95 crore in India.