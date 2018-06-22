Hollywood not ready to take the backseat in India: Jurassic World 2 remains unaffected by Race 3

Indian theatres were not only flooded with Hollywood releases in the first six months of 2018, but some of them also emerged as tough competition to their Indian counterparts. This year saw as many as 15 Hollywood films hitting Indian theatres and most of them were well received by the audience.

Hollywood’s hold on India is getting stronger and proof of this is the business these films are doing in the country. Take the example of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom — it continues to rake in strong revenues despite the big Bollywood release of Race 3, starring Salman Khan.

At the time when the business of two Hindi films, John Abraham’s Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and mutli-starrer Veeri Di Wedding was hit by Race 3’s release, the fifth installment in the Jurassic Park series remain unaffected by the new Bollywood offering.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom enjoyed an uninterrupted run at the Indian box office despite the release of Rajinikanth’s Kaala and raked in over Rs 50 crore. But there were speculations that the Hollywood flick will lose some business owing to the competition from Remo D’Souza directorial Race 3.

Race 3 hit theatres a day before Eid and stormed the box office by minting Rs 27.50 crore on opening day but could not steal away attention from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. And even in its second week, the film had a significant hold on the Indian box office.

In just four days of week two, Jurassic World 2 has collected Rs 13.50 crore, taking the total to Rs 65.68 crore. The film has become the seventh highest grossing Hollywood film in India and is all set to take the sixth spot.

Currently, Avengers: Age of Ultron is at the sixth rank in the list of top 10 Hollywood grossers in India with the business of Rs 76.48 crore. The sixth position was held by the film 2012 which had raked in Rs 63.66 crore, a target already surpassed by Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

But it’s not the first time a Hollywood film has proved to be a tough challenger for an Indian film. Last year, Justice League and Thor Ragnarok’s popularity saw films like Tumhari Sulu, Aksar 2, Qarib Qarib Single and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana biting the dust.

But Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has achieved a feat that very few films are able as it stood tall while facing huge competition from Race 3, especially during Eid weekend, a lucrative period considered to be synonymous with Salman Khan releases.