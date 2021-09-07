Hollywood is ringing cash registers at the Indian box office

live bse live

Two new Hollywood releases are dominating the Indian box office and for exhibitors the cash registers are ringing after a long time.

F9, the ninth instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise which released in Indian theatres on September 2 recorded strong business during its first weekend.

In first four days of its release, the film registered Rs 8 crore at the box office.

Along with F9, Marvel's Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings which released on September 3 in India is drawing audience to theatres. The film in its opening weekend collected over Rs 10.75 crore.

Multiplex operator INOX Leisure's Chief Programming Officer, Rajender Singh Jyala, said, "It feels great to be back in business, that too with some great quality of content. People everywhere have been waiting for cinemas to reopen and screen big movies, an experience that everybody missed for so long. Movies like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and F9 – The Fast Saga are best enjoyed on large screens and has brought back the usual fervour and enthusiasm at cinemas we are familiar with."

He said that audience are coming to theatres in good numbers from across the country including metros and tier II markets.

Exhibitor Amit Sharma, MD, Miraj Cinemas pointed out that F9 is doing well in India despite the pirated version available in the market.

"F9 is a three to four months old film as it released in the west from May onwards but we got it on September 2. Yet, the film is doing well because of the following the franchise has in India," said Sharma.

In 2015, the franchise's seventh instalment was among the few films to have entered the Rs 100 crore club in India.

Similarly, Marvel Studios' offerings have also seen strong success in the past in India. Then be it Avengers: Endgame which entered the Rs 300 crore club or its prequel Avengers: Infinity War that made over Rs 200 crore.

“The amazing response for Shang-Chi and Legend of the Ten Rings is a testament to the fandom Marvel and its characters enjoy in the country. We are thrilled with the love the movie has received across India and are ready to bring yet another exciting action adventure with a stellar ensemble cast - Eternals releasing in the theatres this Diwali,” said Bikram Duggal, Vice President and Head of Studios, Star & Disney India.

Duggal added that Avengers: End Game and Avengers: Infinity War are the top two Hollywood grossing movies in India.

Fan following for Fast & Furious franchise and offerings of Marvel Studios in India is resulting in good traction for the two new Hollywood ventures.

This is why Sharma said, "This is so far the best weekend for exhibitors almost after 18 months. Post shutdown in March 2020, we could only see some hopes from few films like (Tamil-venture) Master or few Telugu films that did well. But all these films did well in their own territory. As for the new Hollywood offerings, they are seeing strong traction pan-India."

He further said, "It was an English-backed week as there was no regional or Bollywood releases. F9 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has brought back the confidence in the cinema business."

In terms of occupancy levels during the first weekend, Sharma said that it was over 15 percent in Miraj Cinemas out of the current 50 percent capacity allowed by various state governments.

When it comes to weekend business, the two Hollywood offerings are not far away from Bollywood's biggest release -- Bell Bottom.

Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom in first four days of its release earned around Rs 13 crore and is likely to touch Rs 29 crore by end of its third week.

While exhibitors are betting big on the new offerings from both Hollywood and Bollywood, capacity restriction and cinema closure in Maharashtra remain key concerns for theatre industry.