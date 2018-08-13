Hollywood eyes holidays for movie releases, may give strong competition to Bollywood

Getting a strategic release date is not an easy task due to the large number of movies produced in India and with competition from Hollywood flicks, holidays are the first ones to get booked for major flicks.

However, the scenario is changing as Hollywood is also looking to make the most of the holiday fervour. While festival holidays like Diwali, Eid, Christmas, Dusshera, Holi are the most sought-after time to release films, public holidays like Republic Day and Independence Day too have joined the list.

While this year the Khans of Bollywood booked the three main festival holidays—Eid, Diwali and Christmas with Salman Khan’s Race 3 that released during Eid break, and Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero scheduled to release on Diwali (November 7) and Christmas (December 21), respectively, Hollywood movies will also release around that time period.

This Diwali, moviegoers in India will have options of two big-ticket films releasing within a week’s gap. First to hit the Indian theatres will be multi-starrer Thugs of Hindostan, followed by Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The first film, Fantastic Beasts earned over Rs 23 crore gross during its two-week run in the country. Looking at the high success rate of franchise films in India, the movie might prove to be a strong competition to Aamir’s film in the second week.

In an earlier interview to Moneycontrol, Rahul Puri, MD at Mukta A2 Cinemas, talking on the impact of festive holidays on box office revenues, had said, “Occupancy in theaters go as high as 80 percent or more during the holiday season.”

“The collections (during festivals) are much higher as compared to any other time of the year,” he added.

And Shah Rukh’s film too will not have an uninterrupted run as it will share the release date with DC’s Aquaman.

The Hollywood-Bollywood battle will continue during Dussehra as there will be a clash between Namaste England and Mowgli.

Apart from festive breaks, Hollywood is eying public holidays too. While Independence Day will see two big Bollywood releases—Gold and Satyameva Jayate, just a week later both films will face action thriller film Mile 22 starring Mark Wahlberg releasing on August 24.

Hollywood films are more and more proving to be a challenge for Indian films as they are increasing their local push by releasing dubbed versions in more Indian languages and also focusing on marketing the films in the country.

Audiences appreciating good cinematic experience of Hollywood movies across different demographics in India has led to an increase in the number of these movies being dubbed into regional languages. Over last 2-3 years, nearly 40 percent of English releases are dubbed in at least one local language, according to KPMG report.

Dubbing into different Indian languages helps to reach wider audience base leading to increase in the contribution from dubbed versions to overall revenue collection in Indian market.

The Jungle Book, which was the highest grossing Hollywood movie in India before Avengers: Infinity War took away the title, garnered more than half of the box office revenues from non-English versions. The dubbed contribution was a staggering 56 percent and English was 44 percent.

Box office collections of the dubbed versions of English films validate the success of Hollywood’s localisation push in India. In 2016, contribution of the dubbed versions of Captain America: Civil War and Finding Dory stand at 41 percent and 21 percent, respectively.

And due to this effort, Hollywood is gaining traction not only in tier I market but in smaller cities and towns as well.

In addition, exhibitors have also upgraded their facilities from E screen cinemas to D screen cinemas in tier II and III cities on a large scale, giving more avenues to Hollywood films to reach unexplored territories.