Hollywood continues to entertain India: Deadpool 2 earns Rs 33 cr over weekend

It looks like Hollywood is enjoying another good year in India as its new releases are making or breaking box office records one at a time. Hitting theatres on May 18, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 2 received a strong opening in India with the film recording Rs 11.25 crore on the first day of its release.

Sequel to 2016 film Deadpool and the eleventh installment in the X-Men series, Deadpool 2 gathered Rs 33.40 crore in three days of its release. The film has witnessed this year’s fourth-biggest opening day across Hollywood and Bollywood movies. It is also the 3rd biggest opening of all time for a Hollywood film and the biggest for an A rated film.

Fox Star Studios, distributors of superhero film Deadpool 2 went all out for the release size of the movie in India as the film was set to be showcased on approximately 2,100 screens in the country. Deadpool 2 saw a release in 2D, 4DX and IMAX 2D formats across India with 7050 shows.

Banking on the buzz the film had created in India, the distributors booked the theatres even at mass centres for the Hindi dubbed version of the film which resulted in good returns. Contribution of Hindi version of Deadpool2 was over 41 percent of the first day business, higher than the previous part.

The first installment of the Deadpool franchise had raked in Rs 17.74 crore in India.

Among other Hollywood films that released this year, Avengers: Infinity War minted more than Rs 200 crore by the end of its fourth weekend at the Indian box office. With a limited release in over 700 screens, Dwayne Johnson’s Rampage opened its business in India with Rs 2.65 crore and in two weeks the film earned Rs 27.15 crore.

Another Marvel Cinematic Universe’s offering this year was Black Panther that grossed more than Rs 50 crore in India alone, having grossed Rs 13.75 crore in the opening weekend itself. Black Panther had hit the theatres on February 16 this year.

A Quiet Place, a film from the fantasy genre that received a strong opening on its home turf was well received in India as well which went onto collect Rs 9.55 crore.

The Hollywood fan base in India has more reasons to cheer as there are host of English films that will be opening in Indian theatres soon. The list includes films like Solo: A Star Wars Story which will hit theatres on May 25, Ocean’s Eight will release on June 8 along with Jurassic World 2.

Other big-ticket films like Ant-Man and the Wasp, Mission Impossible 6: Fallout, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will release in Indian theatres on July 6, July 27, November 2, and November 16, respectively.