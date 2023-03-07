Holi celebrations: Shah Rukh Khan dances with Gauri Khan. Old video is viral again

Screengrabs from the video shared by @SRKianAno on Twitter.

On the occassion of Holi and following the stunning success of Pathaan, an old video of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wife and interior designer Gauri Khan dancing and playing with colours together has gone viral again. The 10-minute video also shows Shah Rukh Khan at one point being thrown into a shallow pool of water.



Srk & Gauri khan dance during holi. pic.twitter.com/aexTYsniq5

— (@nosmoking122) March 18, 2022

Read more: Shah Rukh Khan reacts to video of Delhi University professors dancing to ‘Pathaan’ song

Besides the blockbuster success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan recently made news after two young men from Gujarat entered his bungalow `Mannat' here by scaling the outer wall.

According to a Bandra police official, the men, aged between 19 to 20 years, were caught by the security personnel on duty after they had entered the bungalow's premises. During inquiry, they told police that they had come from Gujarat and wanted to meet the actor.

A case of trespassing and other relevant offences was registered against them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation was underway, the official added.

Read more: 7 homegrown brands for all your Holi essentials