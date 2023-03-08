Amitabh Bachchan says he was unable to celebrate Holi after getting injured on set

Amitabh Bachchan, who is recovering at home following an on-set injury, on Wednesday said he is unable to take part in Holi festivities due to restricted physical activity.

Earlier this week, the 80-year-old cinema icon said he broke his rib cartilage and sustained a muscle tear in his right ribcage while filming an action sequence on his upcoming film Project K in Hyderabad.

On the occasion of Holi on Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his personal blog to express his disappointment about not being able to celebrate the festival of colours with gusto.

"...languishing in the environs of the home and the prevention from all kinds of physical activity.. the inability to partake in the festivities of the day .. and the gaiety of Holi that was celebrated with such vigour and in such fine fettle, has gone amiss... has been so for years now .." he wrote.

Moneycontrol News