History TV18 launches documentary on India’s rescue of students from Ukraine

History TV18 launches documentary on evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine

Television channel History TV18 has launched a documentary, The Evacuation: Operation Ganga, which captures the gripping tale of one of the largest evacuation operations of the 21st century, carried out by India in Ukraine.

Narrated by media commentator and defence analyst Maroof Raza, the documentary presents first-hand accounts of Indian students stuck in the war-ravaged Ukraine, living in bunkers devoid of basic necessities while their parents anxiously wait for their safe return.

The film’s narrative juxtaposes the worsening situation in Ukraine and the ever-present fear for life, with the unfolding of a massive rescue mission focused on a singular objective —to bring every Indian home.

The documentary offers insight into the logistics of the operation and the government's efforts to create secure routes for stranded students.

It has been more than a year since Russia invaded Ukraine but its ripple effects are still being felt as hostilities escalate. For thousands of Indian students trapped in the war zone, uncertainty and risk to life loomed large.

The documentary shines a light on the indomitable spirit of India and the government’s resolve to ensure the safe return of every Indian citizen. At the helm of the mission was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Featuring in the documentary, Modi explains how Operation Ganga was planned and what it meant to him and the country.

“In the heart of every Indian, there rests a profound faith: No matter the challenge, no matter how daunting the circumstance, they know their government stands with them and will bring them back home safely. This isn't merely policy - it is our testament of humanity. This is a bond we have seen strengthen time and again, reflecting the indomitable spirit of our nation,” he says.

Speaking about India’s diplomatic efforts, external affairs minister S Jaishankar says, “Our relentless efforts spanned across neighbouring countries like Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and later Moldova, as we sought their cooperation for facilitating the evacuation process from Ukraine. Through diplomatic channels, the Prime Minister engaged with President (Vladimir) Putin, securing a cease-fire during the evacuation period and obtaining designated routes for evacuation.

"While numerous countries struggled to evacuate their citizens with just a couple of flights, India successfully coordinated 90 flights to safely send back Indian students. Our nation's important voice continues to play a pivotal role in shaping outcomes on the global stage."

Housing and urban affairs & petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Puri, minister of state for road transport and civil aviation VK Singh and earth sciences minister Kiren Rijiju explain how India expedited border crossings in Ukraine’s neighbouring countries.

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was the fourth minister to travel to Ukraine to oversee the evacuation, says in the film, “The Prime Minister convened a meeting to assess the situation on the ground and devise a strategy for the safe return of our students. His directive was clear: it was our responsibility to ensure the safe return of all Indian citizens, students and youth, and we were to stay until the last flight departed from Ukraine bound for India.”

From the days leading up to the conflict in February 2022, through the outbreak of the war and beyond, the documentary provides a blow-by-blow account of the operation.

The Evacuation–Operation Ganga is a History TV18 original produced by Colosceum Media. The film will premiere on June 17, 2023 at 8pm.