‘Historic achievement’: Naatu Naatu’s Golden Globe win sees Twitter erupt in joy

Naatu Naatu has created history by earning India its first-ever Golden Globe win. The track, featured in SS Rajamouli’s Tamil-language magnum opus RRR, took home the Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Music composer MM Keeravani accepted the award in Los Angeles, saying he was happy the song had bagged the attention of international audience. Also in LA for the awards ceremony are SS Rajamouli and the film’s stars, Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Twitter erupted in joy after news of Naatu Naatu’s historic win broke. Superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela, whose son Ram Charan starred in RRR, was among the first to tweet his congratulations.

“What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement,” he wrote. “Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu!! Take a Bow! Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !! India is proud of you,” he added.

Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani edged out other nominees like Rihanna and Taylor Swift to take home the honour.

RRR has also been nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category. The epic drama made over Rs 1,200 crore globally.