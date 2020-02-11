Here's why the Oscar buzz will have a ripple effect at the Indian box office

If going to the theatres is your weekend plan, then know that there’s an interesting line-up of films coming from the Hollywood stable.

After a successful run, Joker will get a new lease of life in India on February 14. On the same date, Brad Pitt’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will also re-release in the country.

Film trade experts say that the timing is right as the Oscar publicity will lead to more buzz, more footfalls and also better business.

Talking to Moneycontrol, film trade analyst, Atul Mohan, said that an Oscar nomination is enough to boost the prospects of a film at the box office even in India. “Parasite, (released in India on January 31) if you see it has shown jump in the collection from yesterday onwards. While these kind of films have limited audience and limited release, an Oscar nomination or win result in better trending and strong rise in collection.”

To everyone’s surprise, Parasite became the first non-English language film to bag the best picture at the Academy Awards that took place on the night of February 9. Joaquin Phoenix won the Oscar for the best actor in a leading role in Joker while Brad Pitt took home the Oscar for the best supporting actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Preetham Daniel, Senior Vice President, Asia, Harkness Screens, pointed out that when Parasite got nominated for Oscars 2020, the screen count for the film in the US grew to 1,000. After the win, it has grown further to 2,000.

“It shouldn’t be different in India obviously the scale will not be the same. In India, the movie released in around 30-40 screens and I won’t be surprised to see upward trend to 60-70 screens,” he said.

As for the Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Joker that released in India on October 2 last year, Mohan estimates good traction for its re-release. According to him, Joker, which earned around Rs 67 crore in India in its previous run, will not only see new audience due to the Oscar buzz but will also see repeat audience resulting in better box office business.

Even the war drama 1917 that released in India on January 17 maintained its hold at the Indian box office. During the three weeks of its run in Indian theatres, the movie managed to collect Rs 7.6 crore. Experts say that the film will get a jump due to the Oscar buzz.

However, film and trade business analyst Girish Johar thinks that while the Oscar publicity will lead to more traction, the jump in collections will be nominal.

Drawing parallels with the US movie market, he said that India has more room to mature. Johar added that while Hollywood as a category has grown from two percent contribution at the Indian box office a decade ago to around 15- 20 percent currently, India still has a long way to go.

But India’s movie market has covered some ground and this is because of social media and the youth of the country.

Around 10 years back, awards did not matter, but things have certainly changed over the years, said Mohan.

“Now the consumption pattern has changed, especially the youth, they are aware of all kinds of cinema due to OTTs (over the top) platforms. This has changed in the last four to five years.”

Along with the Oscar impact, the fact that Bollywood is not performing well at present will also help the Oscar winners get more screens and better mileage in India.

Concurring with Mohan, Daniel said, “Now, when Bollywood is not performing well, any alternate content will create the buzz in theatres and that’s what you need to keep the revenues going. Alternate content is a must in this industry irrespective of Oscar. Everyone is working at about 25-30 percent occupancy levels so there’s occupancy deficiency. So, alternate content always fits well as 70 percent occupancy is sitting. Alternate content is an ongoing thing and Oscar fits here.”