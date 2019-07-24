Here's why Shah Rukh Khan is still relevant to brands despite box office failures

Even though Shah Rukh Khan’s brand value is going down, yet there are brands that want to associate with the actor. For instance, ICICI Bank, which has roped in Khan for the advertisement of its digital banking platform for MSMEs called InstaBIZ.

Earlier this year, Khan became the brand ambassador for Kent’s soon-to-be-launched automotive security product. According to a Kent official, Shah Rukh is the right choice for their new product as their target audience is male consumers.

So, what is making brands bet on the actor, whose recent offerings have been weak at the box office and has no prospective big release?

Talking to Moneycontrol, Vinay Kanchan, brand storyteller and innovation catalyst and author of Sportivity, said, “Shah Rukh Khan is an interesting case. There is a legacy and equity of two decades. Plus, there is an evolution in the brand choices that are being offered to him.”

“Among celebrities, Shah Rukh Khan is seen as smart and tech-savvy. Currently, what he has on offer is Byju’s and Bigbasket which are in the realm of a smart man taking care of his family. So, there is a clear shift,” added Kanchan.

Shah Rukh's brand value has come down significantly in the last few years, especially due to the box office failure of Jab Harry met Sejal and Zero.

According to Harish Bijoor, brand strategist and founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc, “There is a direct correlation between box office successes, the last three films in particular, to the brand endorsement fee.”

Shah Rukh’s brand value came down 43 percent from $106 million in 2017 to $61 million in 2018, as per a Duff and Phelps report titled 'The Bold, the Beautiful and the Brilliant- India’s most powerful celebrity brand'.

The report added that the actor’s lack of Bollywood and media presence has led to a loss of a few of his endorsements like ViJohn, Dish TV and Frooti to younger celebrities.

There was a time when Shah Rukh had scored the maximum number of endorsements in a year. In 2008, the star had bagged as many as 39 brands, which is the highest number of brands any actor has ever endorsed.

But the number came down to 21 in 2017. And last year, it dropped to 13.

Kanchan believes, “The number of brands SRK endorses might have gone down because the market is overwhelmingly looking at younger endorsers. But I still think in tech and family, he is strong.”

Asserting that Shah Rukh is a great fit when it comes to narratives like "good future of my children or for the good of my family", Kanchan explained, “These kind of brands are talking to people aged 25-30 plus and they all know who Shah Rukh Khan is."

"His (SRK's) problem comes with the age group of 16-25 because they have grown up on the Ranbirs and Ranveers,” he added.

Shah Rukh may be out of the picture for a while, but there are brands who still think the actor is relevant to them.

Besides, Kanchan thinks that actors like Shah Rukh Khan "can never be off the radar”.