Here's Why Hollywood's Tent-Pole Film Tenet Is Running In Limited Screens

While Tenet is the first big release in India since the reopening of economy post coronavirus-led lockdown, the number of places it is being screened on is limited.

The film, which could easily have got over 2,000 screens in pre-COVID times, is currently running on only 800 screens.

"The screen count is lower due to multiplexes not opening up completely. Out of the 2,100 screens of the top four chains, almost 600 screens are still shut," said Karan Taurani, Vice President, Elara Capital.

Along with many multiplexes, many single screens, too, haven't reopened due to lack of content. Some experts believe that some of these theatres could reopen with Tenet, as the film is expected to do well on the box office.

Among the theatres that are running Tenet, Taurani thinks that multiplex operator PVR has an edge versus INOX. This is because PVR has a market share of around 40 percent for Tenet versus pre-COVID Hollywood market share of 30 percent. "This is also due to more number of properties of PVR opening up earlier than INOX," he said.

According to Taurani, Tenet's advance bookings are better than what was expected. "It has been almost 50,000 tickets for the weekend for the organized players and add to that another 10,000 to 15,000 tickets for the smaller players including single screens."

And this is why he is expecting Tenet to open with collections to the tune of Rs 4-5 crore for this weekend (December 5-6). However, the numbers will not be the same as pre-COVID times which could have been in the range of Rs 6-7 crore.

Yet, Tenet's box office business is likely to be better than new releases from Bollywood and regional film industry.

"There may be a situation for Tenet that box office numbers for Friday may be higher as compared to Saturday and Sunday as Tenet has a strong fan following and fans have booked tickets well in advance. The other part of audience may start coming in led by positive word of mouth," said Taurani.