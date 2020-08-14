Here’s what’s helping TikTok, Helo employees land jobs at short-video sharing apps

Competition in the video-sharing space has heated up after TikTok and Helo were banned in India. Companies vying for supremacy in this segment are now keen to hire talent from the two ByteDance-owned companies, who helped the two Chinese platforms grow rapidly in India. TikTok alone had racked up a user base of 200 million in India by the time it was banned.

California-headquartered Rizzle, a 60-second video app, and Bolo Indya have confirmed that they are looking to hire employees from TikTok and Helo. While Rizzle is looking to hire seven employees, Bolo Indya is planning to hire 15.

Varun Saxena, Founder, Bolo Indya, shared some details on the company’s plans. “We are looking to hire at different levels. For content operation, we are looking to hire eight to 10 people and when it comes to mid-level and senior level, we are looking to hire three to five people.”

Lakshminath Dondeti, Co-Founder, Rizzle, said the company was “attracting a number of sharp engineers, marketers, and other talented individuals from ByteDance. And in the past three months, we have expanded our team by 30 percent and will continue to hire new talent.”

As for the cost of hiring talent from TikTok and Helo, Saxena said the salaries of ByteDance employees were at par with the general standard in Indian companies.

What is the ByteDance talent bringing to the table?

“The handy experience and the already established network that they (ByteDance employees) bring to the table is probably something a fresh hire or someone who was not working with these two platforms (TikTok and Helo) would have to develop from scratch. You get a time advantage,” explained Saxena.

“If someone has worked for entertainment as a category at TikTok or Helo, they know influencers already, they know a lot of local-level celebrity content creators already, they understand how they work, the kind of deliverables… and this helps us quickly rather than taking the longer route, where we do our own research.”

Love for language

For Bolo Indya, language is a key criterion and this is why it is hiring ByteDance employees. The knowledge-sharing short-video platform lets users create two-minute videos in 11 Indian languages.

“We are looking at the understanding of a language — for example, an employee from Helo or TikTok working in the Gujarati language. This person understands what content and at what point of time content goes viral in Gujarati. So, it is about pushing the right set of content for a language-specific set at the right time. We are also looking at the network an employee can bring on board for a language,” said Saxena.

For Bolo Indya, much of the traction is from tier-II and -III markets. And the loyalty for language content is much more in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali. Thirty-five percent of the user base on the platform is from Hindi speaking markets, and another 30 percent from the Tamil, Telugu and Bengali markets.

TikTok, Helo caught the local pulse

TikTok and Helo lay a lot of emphasis on language, which significantly helped their expansion in India. TikTok’s team spoke in 14 Indian languages. “I think, it is fundamentally important that the team is based in the country and speaks local languages to make culturally relevant decisions, ByteDance Director (International Public Policy) Helena Lersch had said last year in April in an interview with PTI.

Experts also pointed out that TikTok’s team was smart enough to foresee what they had to advertise in domestic markets from the content and cultural point of view.

When it comes to its language focus, TikTok had also announced safety centres in 10 Indian regional languages last year.

As for Helo, the platform, which was available in 14 Indian languages, had taken regional social media by storm. It had, among other things, partnered with the Tamil and Marathi version of reality show Bigg Boss and users were able to meet their favourite participants from the show on the platform.

The app also became a favourite of celebrities to connect with local fans in regional languages.

A good time to hire

The time seems right to hire employees as video-sharing platforms are witnessing strong traction after the ban on TikTok.

More than the lockdown it was the anti-China sentiment that led to significant growth for Bolo Indya. Before the lockdown, the platform saw 5,000 to 7,000 new users signing on every day. During lockdown or mid-April onwards, the number went up to around 10,000 to 15,000. But within 10 days of anti-China sentiment increasing from the end of April, Bolo Indya saw over 1,25,000 users coming on to the platform.

Almost 90 percent of the users who joined the platform within these 10 days had switched from TikTok to Bolo Indya. The common sentiment was that they wanted to try an Indian app.

Along with the anti-China sentiment, the ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, Helo, Shareit and WeChat, on June 29, fuelled the growth of many video-sharing platforms, especially those made in India, such as Roposo, Chingari and Bolo Indya.

In a statement, the government of India had said the banned applications were engaged in activities “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. The ban was imposed under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.