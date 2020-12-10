Here's what a single-screen exhibitor has to say about COVID-19 impact on his 60-year-old theatre

live bse live

For 41-year-old Vishek Chauhan, all it takes to run his single-screen Roopbani Cinema in Bihar’s Purnea district is passion.

"That's how you run a single-screen property," he said.

Roopbani Cinema was established by Vishek’s great-grandfather Bateshwar Prasad Singh 60 years ago. "My great-grandfather used to do touring cinemas and he would screen films in melas (fairs). It used to be a profitable business. Then he established this cinema (Roopbani). My great-grandfather who was a film lover used to go out of the way to get films," Chauhan told Moneycontrol.

His grandfather Maheshwar Prasad, too, was passionate about movies, Chauhan said, sharing a story which he said is still recalled by film exhibitors in Bihar.

"In 1975, there was a great film called Bobby starring Dimple Kapadia, and the film had not even been released in many parts of Bihar. Only Patna was screening Bobby and the film had become a huge phenomenon. People were dying to watch the movie. So, my grandfather went to Kolkata and spoke to the distributor of Bobby. To shoo my grandfather away, he asked my grandfather Rs 50,000 as advance. My grandfather told his manager to give the distributor Rs 50,ooo and the distributor was shocked."

After Bobby, there was no looking back for Roopbani Cinema.

But this year, a lot has changed for the single-screen theatre that brought great cinema to Purnea's audience -- all due to the coronavirus.

"When we were told on March 12 that we have to shut shop, I thought it would be for 15 or 20 days. Then 15 days became a month, then three and then five months. And then I became restless. Plus, I got the news of films getting sold to over the top (OTT) platforms. And then we saw a flood of films going to OTT. We heard Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgan films going to OTT and then even Coolie No 1 going to OTT."

"After that we started lobbying hard to let cinemas to reopen. But we were under the impression that when we open there will be films to screen and by Diwali we will have a big film release. We were hoping to get either Laxmii or Coolie No 1," he added.

But since reopening, which was from October 15, Chauhan has lost Rs 5,000 every day and this continued till November. "Only with Tenet we started covering our expenses and may be made some profits on one or two days. We have burnt money over a period of time due to electricity, staff salary, COVID-related safety protocols," he said.

Unlike multiplexes, some of which are run by listed companies, single-screen owners have to do everything with their own money. Which is why, Chauhan said, single-screen theatres are in a tight spot.

"Most exhibitors in Bihar chose to remain shut because there is no content coming. Due to the COVID-19 impact, single screens have been affected more and single screens that have been dependent on Bollywood have been hit the hardest."

He further said, "Regional cinema has come out with films. There are Bhojpuri films that have been released. Exhibitors that are running Bhojpuri films are happy that they are getting content every week and they are able to stay afloat. They have also been able to see houseful boards quite a few times post reopening. But cinemas (single screens) that are completely dependent on Bollywood are struggling as it is only Bollywood that is holding back its content."

He pointed out that the Bollywood films that are releasing in cinemas currently are those that were probably not taken by any OTT.

"People keep asking me will cinemas survive? I think they will survive. And we will see the other side of COVID-19. The bigger question is will Bollywood survive? The way it has comprised itself for short-term gains is the biggest mistake. Varun Dhawan is an upcoming star and he chose to give his film to Amazon (Prime Video) that chose to give his film for free in India. In our cinemas, people fight to watch Varun Dhawan's films. Is it not brand dilution?"

By free, Chauhan means that new viewers who are looking forward to watch Coolie No 1 have the option to do so by opting for a free one-month trial. Chauhan highlighted this because recently when Netflix offered a two-day free trial to Indian viewers, Amazon Prime Video took a dig at Netflix saying that "Why chill for 2 days? Start your 30-day free trial on Amazon Prime Video."

Chauhan further said single-screen cinemas are part of Bollywood. "if 100 single screens shut down today, Bollywood loses Rs 30 crore which you will never get back."

Chauhan, an MBA who has worked in companies like Wipro , Standard Chartered and Bank of New York Mellon, left everything for the love of films when he took over Roopbani in 2009.

"While I was consulting for Bank of New York Mellon, I was doing programming simultaneously for Roopbani Cinema. I always kept a check on the ticket sales in the theatre. So, my heart was always in running Roopbani," said Chauhan.

While Chauhan's father, a doctor by profession, was not interested in running the theatre, he and his mother Veena have always been passionate about movies and theatres.

So, it didn't entirely come as a surprise to his family when he said that he would run Roopbani come what may.

He shared some iconic moments that make him confident about the business he is in.

"Just after I had taken over, by God's grace and Salman Khan's grace I got Wanted and I knew that it was a big film because I had seen Pokiri. But the way Wanted exploded it was unbelievable. I had to deploy six policemen for a week to manage the crowd. There used to line of 500 meters outside my cinema to get in. I had given the highest share for Wanted in my area to my distributor,” said Chauhan.

Another big moment for both Chauhan and Roopbani Cinema was when they introduced the 3D format.

"There was a small film called Haunted by Vikram Bhatt. We ran the film in 3D. At that time it was a different 3D film because it worked on two projectors. The first day it was a normal opening. Second day it picked up and the third day onwards it ran full (house) for two weeks. People used to come from villages to see a ghost in 3D. People used to say bhoot ke cinema chashma pehen ke dekhbai (will watch movie about ghosts while wearing glasses)"

And it is these moments that assure him that cinemas are here to stay.

"Let Sooryavanshi and Radhe release in theatres and we (single screens) will be back. Next year December the problem we will be discussing is that there are too few screens and plenty of content. Hence, cinemas are going nowhere," concluded Chauhan.