Here's how the film business put up a good show in 2019

There’s one thing people didn’t mind spending money on in 2019 and that was going to the theatres to catch up on the new film releases.

This is why the Hindi film industry alone saw a growth of 31 percent in 2019, with box office collections to the tune of Rs 4,350 crore – a first for Bollywood, according to film trade analysts.

The brisk business of the movie industry was attributed to the slowdown in the economy, which has led to job losses in various sectors, including automobile.

Multiplex players, like PVR, said that it was escapism that led to more footfall in cinema halls. Besides, theatre owners believe going to cinema is one of the cheaper options of entertainment.

In an earlier interview with Moneycontrol, Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas, had said that the film exhibition business has the power to reverse the recessionary trends.

According to recent data shared by BookMyShow, demand for Hindi movies in 2019 on the platform grew 12 percent from 2018.

Apart from Bollywood, the Tamil film industry or Kollywood has grown by over 10 percent in 2019, experts say. Tamil films recorded revenue of around Rs 2,000 crore in 2019 as compared to Rs 1,800 crore in 2018.

BookMyShow data also revealed that demand for Malayalam movies rose 108 percent in 2019 and interest in Assamese films grew five times.

Analysts at Elara Securities (India) estimate that in the third quarter of FY20, the box office collection will surge 76 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,655 crore, led by a good performance of War and addition of multiple movies (Commando 3, Ujda Chaman and Bhangraa Pa Le). This will also translate into box office revenue growth of 35-40 percent YoY (year-on-year) based on Hindi cinema alone.

The optimism for the movie sector is also because of the reduction in GST in December 2018 from 28 percent to 18 percent for film tickets priced at Rs 100 and above.

However, the most important factor in this success story is the strong content.

Analysts believe that the multiplex industry is the best placed media segment for growth driven by traction in content performance.

Content is driving film business, courtesy small and medium-budget content-rich films.

Why? This is because the movie industry is not dependent on five or six-star oriented ventures through the year. In fact, smaller films have been able to attract audiences in large numbers to the theatres. Take the example of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala, Dream Girl or The Tashkent Files that ran in theatres for as long as 100 days, thereby accomplishing a rare feat.

Experts are of the opinion that the success of small and medium-budget films is mitigating the content risk for multiplex operators, who were earlier dependent on star-studded Bollywood blockbusters.

There was a time when theatre owners would wait for movies starring Salman Khan on Eid, a Shahrukh Khan film for Diwali, or an Aamir Khan blockbuster around New Year's Eve. But these days, a movie with a strong script but less popular actors attract significant footfalls.

Rajesh Mishra, CEO, UFO Moviez, in an earlier interview to Moneycontrol, had said that advertisers are now keen to advertise through the year as opposed to title-based advertising.

This is probably why PVR saw a growth of 16 percent in advertising revenue in Q2FY20 to Rs 94 crore, up from Rs 81 crore in Q2 in 2018.

Similarly, INOX saw around six percent advertising revenue growth during the September quarter.

In addition, the food and beverage spend has been strong too for the multiplex sector. PVR in Q2FY20 saw 38 percent increase in F&B revenues.

In 2019, BookMyShow hosted over 1,880 films across languages on its platform. This means that there is no dearth of content when it comes to the movie business. Plus, people are ready to shell out money to go to theatres, something that is helping keep the confidence up for those in the film business, in 2020 as well.