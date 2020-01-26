Here's how Republic Day has proved lucrative for the Box Office for years

Holidays keep the cash registers ringing at the box office and one such lucrative period is Republic Day. However, this year there is no real advantage January 26 is offering as it falls on Sunday. But over the years, Republic Day has given boost to box office collections.

Take the example of last year when three films together brought in big numbers at the box office, including Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Thackeray and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

While Manikarnika and Thackeray were new releases that enjoyed the benefit of Republic Day holiday, Uri, a holdover release was also among the top choices of the moviegoers.

Together the films earned Rs 37.85 crore, more than what Padmaavat did in 2018 during Republic Day weekend. The Deepika Padukone-starrer had raked in Rs 32 crore but that it did single-handed.

For many years, Republic Day has been getting the first big cheque of the year.

In 2017, two major stars were pitted against each other with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil clashing on the same date ---- January 25.

Raees and Kaabil started 2017 with a bang with collections to the tune of Rs 59.48 crore and Rs 30.65 crore, respectively during their first weekend. The competition turned out healthy for both the films as well as the box office business.

For two years straight, Akshay Kumar banked on the republic Day holiday with films like Baby in 2015 and Airlift in 2016.

Releasing on January 22, Airlift in its first week raked in as much as Rs 79 crore surpassing the cost of production as the film was made at a budget of Rs 68 crore.

Similarly, Akshay Kumar’s Baby that released on January 23 did significant business of over Rs 51 crore in the first seven days of its release.

Since 2014, after Salman Khan’s Jai Ho, Bollywood for three consecutive years experimented with the patriotic theme on Republic Day and the decision did pay off. Khan’s Jai Ho collected over Rs 58 crore during its first weekend and Rs 83.48 crore in the first week.