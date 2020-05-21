Here's how Pocket Aces is offering fresh content even in times of COVID-19

What's new to watch? Theatres are not an option and your choices on TV and video streaming platforms may be limited. But wait, there is one more medium where you can watch freshly brewed content.

Digital Entertainment company, Pocket Aces, more commonly known as creators of the series Little Things, has managed to get around disruptions caused by COVID-19 by improvising and producing shows using indoor facilities.

Across its platforms like FilterCopy, DICE Media, Nutshell, Jambo and Gobble, you can watch new videos. You can relate to a lot of videos as most of them is around struggles of being at home and managing life.

"We are writing very differently. We are writing scripts which require no more than one or two people in a given frame at a given time. The season one of our show called Firsts on DICE Media that came in January which was shot in the normal circumstances, we had a 20 people crew. For season two, under lockdown, it was a seven people crew. Similarly, for FilterCopy, a lot of our writers and directors are also acting and many of our in-house crew members are also acting in many videos," Aditi Shrivastava, founder, Pocket Aces, told Moneycontrol.

Since the lockdown, FilterCopy has released 13 videos which have been shot at home. Along with this, around 30 short videos of a minute or less were also released by Pocket Aces in the last two months.

On the infotainment channel Nutshell, as many as 19 new videos have been released so far. The animation channel Jambo has 67 new videos and the channel recently launched a new show called Nomooney. On Gobble, seven new short videos that were shot at home and around 30 recipe videos are on offer.

Even OTTs are eyeing the new content that the company is offering.

"OTTs are struggling for fresh content and we are in talks with them and they are ready to buy," she said.

Brands buying content

What is interesting about these videos is that you will see many brand collaborations that have been weaved in the content. The Firsts season 2, which is a short video series about discovering love during lockdown, has brands like Bumble and Dairy Milk Silk associated with the show.

Videos from FilterCopy like Lockdown: Beginning vs Now, When you study at home, 8 perks of being home alone, Thoughts you have when you work from home have brands like Upgrad, Unacademy, Grow, William Lawson’s associated with the videos.

Shrivastava said categories like e-learning, delivery apps, gaming, fitness apps, government ads are interested in coming on to the platform. FMCG brands are also showing interest, she said.

But many categories have also kept their campaigns on hold like auto and auto ancillary companies. After all, they are hit hard due to the corona issue.

"We are seeing some revenue impact because certain categories are not operating. But we have put all our sales force into the categories that are operating. So, we are making up a lot because of that. Also, because we have a gamut of products so our low-ticket size product like talent collaborations those are quite cheap. We are doubling up on small ticket sales," she said.

Last year, 50 percent of its revenue came from advertising.

To lower the impact of advertising that is on hold, the company is republishing old content and charging brands for that.

"Brands like Nestle, other FMCG brands and different categories are taking it up because for them it is not big a dent and for us it adds up," she said.

Series work has come to a standstill

While business seems to be on track for Pocket Aces, it is also waiting for restrictions on shooting to be lifted as their other productions are stuck.

"Large part of our business is web series. Those shoots are on halt. There you cannot afford to change the script. Plus, there are outdoor locations. The next season of Little Things we are waiting for that and also for the next season of Please Find Attached. We have a few web series planned which will go into production as soon as the lockdown is lifted," she said.

She added, “We are also writing a lot more series. So, the development is on in full swing. By end of June we will have at least four more scripts that will be ready for production.”

What will be the new normal for them?

When it comes to resuming shooting at locations, Shrivastava said, “Crew sizes will definitely reduce. Locations may be available at a cheaper rate. Lot of freelancers probably their prices will go lower. Scripts that will get the greenlight will be those with one location or no foreign location and writing will change.”

