With Rajini & Akshay Kumar's 2.0 release, China the next big market for Indian cinema

A science action film that set new standards for filmmaking will soon open in Chinese theatres. Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 will release in the neighbouring nation in June in 10,000 theatres with 56,000 screenings. This will include 47,000 3D screenings, reportedly the largest release ever for an Indian film in the country.

The mega release signals that China holds an important position amid overseas markets for Indian films. In fact, it has the potential to become the largest international market for Indian film content.

If 2016 and 2017 saw two and one Indian film releasing in China respectively, 2018 saw as many as 10 films hitting Chinese theatres. The territory accounted for highest collection in the overseas region at Rs 188 crore approximately ($27.3 million) in 2018, according to an EY report.

An important trend to note since the time Chinese audience have warmed up to Indian films is that the films are gradually making inroads both through the co-venture route (films that do not form part of China’s quote of foreign films) and co-production treaties.

Film and entertainment company Eros had partnered with three Chinese entities in 2015 to promote, co-produce and distribute Sino-Indian films.

As part of the agreement, Eros dubbed and released Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do in China. From the Eros library, Sridevi-starrer English Vinglish was remade for the Chinese audience.

The company is also working on another film called The Zookeeper with Bollywood director Kabir Khan. The movie is likely to be shot in both Hindi and Mandarin.

In 2019, India also initiated discussions for a revenue-sharing agreement with China under the proposed mega trade deal RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) to ensure that domestic film producers get their rightful dues from revenue generated by releasing Indian movies in China, the report said. However, due to the absence of any revenue-sharing agreement currently, domestic film producers often do not get their due share from the profits generated in the neighbouring country from their movies. Most of the profits is taken by Chinese distributors.

Before 2.0, the Chinese audience will get a taste of India’s dark comedy, as Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun is releasing in China on April 3 in approximately 5,000-plus screens.

Global market

But China is not alone where love for Indian films is growing. According to the EY report, overseas theatricals market grew to Rs 3,000 crore in 2018 from Rs 2,500 crore in 2017.

Padmaavat emerged as the highest grosser of 2018 with Rs 185 crore in overseas net box office collection (NBOC), followed by Sanju which collected Rs 148 crore.

In 2018, apart from big-banner releases, several small and medium-sized films made their mark in overseas markets.

Films like Badhaai Ho, Raazi, Stree, Andhadhun, Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety, Veeri Di Wedding and Padman raked in Rs 49 crore, Rs 38.4 crore, Rs 14.1 crore, Rs 21.8 crore, Rs 19.2 crore, Rs 36.4 crore and Rs 27.5 crore respectively.

Indian films were exported to more than 25 global territories, and the US and Canada accounted for 44 percent of overseas box office collections (excluding China) followed by Gulf region, which contributed 35 percent.

Around 120-125 movies (Hindi and regional) have been released in overseas theatrical markets in 2018. Key theatrical markets which have day and date releases are about 25-35 territories with the main ones being the US, UK, Gulf, Australia, Canada and Pakistan.

Another noticeable change seen last year was that the Saudi Arabian market opened up for a Hindi film as Akshay Kumar’s Gold became the first Hindi film ever released in the country. The film became the second movie after Rajinikanth’s Kaala, a Tamil film to be released in theatres in Saudi Arabia. This is due to lifting of a decade-old ban on cinemas, allowing the first cinema to open in Saudi Arabia in 2018.

During 2018, 50 Indian films were released in the Gulf region followed by 48 in Australia, 46 in US/Canada and 44 in UK.

While regional films are making inroads in the international markets, the top five overseas grossers last year were Hindi films — Padmaavat at the top, followed by Race 3, Baaghi 2, Raazi and Veeri Di Wedding.

However, things could change this year for regional films with India’s biggest movie 2.0 releasing in the Chinese market.