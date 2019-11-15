Here’s a look at what’s helping Netflix click in India as it posts strong results

It looks like India is no more a testing ground for video streaming service Netflix. The testimony to this are the results of Netflix's Indian arm that saw staggering profits in the country during 2018-19.

According to reports, Netflix has seen 700 percent growth in India in the last two years.

The Reed Hastings Over The Top platform (OTT) recorded profits of Rs 20 lakh and a turnover of Rs 58 crore in FY18. In 2019, the profit soared to Rs 5.1 crore with revenue standing at Rs 466.7 crore.

So, what's helping Netflix click in India especially in such a crowded market?

Talking to Moneycontrol, Shrenik Gandhi, Co-Founder and CEO, White Rivers Media, said that from a marketer's point of view, Netflix is getting all the 'Ps' right – product, place, pricing, and promotion.

“They are customizing content for the Indian audience. Plus, they have gone mobile-only in accordance with the needs of the Indian audience. Besides, they are masters of promotion,” he said.

Gandhi wouldn’t be wrong to say Netflix is a master when it comes to promotion because that for its show Bard of Blood, starring Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala, the streaming platform had reportedly spent around Rs 2-3 crore for the show’s premier.

According to Devdatta Potnis, SVP Revenue and Corporate, Cosmos Maya, the reason behind Netflix growing in India “is on account of the coinciding of two phenomena – the fact that Indian audiences are acquiring a taste for evolved content; and that Netflix too, like other streamers, has acknowledged India as a promising market and is focusing on creating content which is more adaptable to Indian sensibilities.”

Netflix’s focus on Indian originals is paying off as its show Sacred Games has been the most searched Indian series among a list of 39 Indian web series, according to a report.

In addition, Sacred Games tops the IMDb list of most popular web series over last two years.

Earlier this year, Netflix had announced a line-up of Indian original content including shows like Baahubali: Before the Beginning, Delhi Crime, Typewriter, Leila, among others.

“The high quality of content has been the main reason, combined with their new mobile-only plan has led to their early success,” said Amit Doshi, Founder, IVM Podcast.

Netflix, this year, had announced its mobile-only plan at Rs 199 a month which has been seen as a major game-changer, with the streaming service now moving to a competitive price plan.

“Their earlier Rs 799 plan was very elite and premium,” said Gandhi.

Adding to this, Kavita Rajwade, Founder, IVM Podcast said, “Netflix is in a competitive space and the most expensive offering in that space. Having said that, there is a tendency for people to stick to the services they use unless they aren't being well served by them. As long as Netflix can maintain its strength in content, it will continue to succeed.”

But when it comes to content, what should be Netflix’s focus?

Gandhi believes that Netflix should focus on Bollywood. “The Indian audience loves three things – religion, Bollywood and cricket. Religion will not go with the client of Netflix, cricket is taken. So, Bollywood is the only thing,” he said.

When Gandhi says cricket is taken, he is referring to Hotstar’s dominance over streaming of sporting events like Indian Premier League (IPL) or CWC 2019.

“Why should they (Netflix) enter a space where the competition is leaps and bounds ahead? Hotstar got 60 percent of its revenue during IPL,” added Gandhi.