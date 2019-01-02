App
Entertainment
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2019 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's a look at multiple records scored by the film industry in 2018

11 new actors entered the Rs 100 crore club.

Joginder Tuteja
By Joginder Tuteja

Quite a few records have been scored by the top superstar actors, actresses, producers and directors of Bollywood in 2018. Here's the list:

- 13 films of Salman Khan have now done business of Rs 100 crore or more (this year Race 3 entered this club)

- 11 new actors entered the Rs 100 crore club (Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurranna, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aryan, Sunny Singh, Nushrat Bharucha, Mouni Roy)

- 10 films of Akshay Kumar have now done business of Rs 100 crore or more (this year 2.0 [Hindi] and Gold entered the club)

- 8 films of Ajay Devgn have now done business of Rs 100 crore or more (this year Raid entered this club)

- 8 films of director Rohit Shetty are now in the Rs 100 crore club (Golmaal 3, Golmaal Again, Singham, Singham Returns, Bol Bachchan, Chennai Express, Dilwale, Simmba.

- 7 new directors debuted in the Rs 100 crore club [Ahmed Khan [Baaghi 2], Amit Sharma [Badhaai Ho], Amar Kaushik [Stree], Meghna Gulzar [Raazi], Luv Ranjan [Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety], Reema Kagti [Gold], Raj Kumar Gupta [Raid]]

- 7 films of Karan Johar are in Rs 100 crore club (this year Raazi entered the club along with Simmba is set to join soon)

- 7 films of Deepika Padukone have now done a business of Rs 100 crore or more (this year Padmaavat entered this club)

- 6 films each of Aditya Chopra and Sajid Nadiadwala are in Rs 100 crore club (this year Thugs of Hindostan and Baaghi 2 entered the club)

- 6 films of Aamir Khan have now done business of Rs 100 crore or more (this year Thugs of Hindostan entered this club)

- 6 films of Katrina Kaif have now done business of Rs 100 crore or more (this year Thugs of Hindostan entered this club)

- 6 films of Jacqueline Fernandez have now done a business of Rs 100 crore or more (this year Race 3 entered this club)

- 4 films of Ranbir Kapoor have now done a business of Rs 100 crore or more (this year Sanju entered this club)

- 4 films of Ranveer Singh have now done a business of Rs 100 crore or more (this year Padmaavat and Simmba entered this club)

- 3 films of Alia Bhatt have now done a business of Rs 100 crore or more (this year Raazi entered this club)

- 3 films of Shraddha Kapoor have now done a business of Rs 100 crore or more (this year Stree entered this club)

- 3 films of Ileana D'Cruz have now done a business of Rs 100 crore or more (this year Raid entered this club)

- 3 Akshay Kumar films released and 2 of these entered Rs 100 crore club [2.0 [Hindi], Gold]

- 3 films were made by Dharma Productions; all 3 succeeded [Simmba, Raazi, Dhadak]

- 3 films were made by Yash Raj Films; 2 succeeded [Sui Dhaaga - Made In India, Hichki] and 1 did not [Thugs of Hindostan]

- 2 films of director Raj Kumar Hirani are now be in Rs 300 crore club (this year Sanju entered this club)

- 2 films of director Remo D'Souza are now be in Rs 100 crore club (this year Race 3 entered this club)

- 2 films of director Vijay Krishna Acharya are now be in Rs 100 crore club (this year Thugs of Hindostan entered this club)

- 2 films of Disha Patani have now done a business of Rs 100 crore or more (this year Baaghi 2 entered this club)

- 2 films of Fatima Sana Sheikh have now done a business of Rs 100 crore or more (this year Thugs of Hindostan entered this club)

- 1 film of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is now in the Rs 300 crore club (this year Padmaavat entered this club)

- 1 film was made by Nadiadwala Grandson; it succeeded [Baaghi 2]

- 0 100 crore success for Anushka Sharma (unless Zero somehow reaches this mark)

- 0 new releases for Hrithik Roshan

- 0 new releases for Priyanka Chopra
First Published on Jan 2, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #Entertainment

