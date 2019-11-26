App
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here are the best-selling game consoles ever, see whether PlayStation or Xbox makes it to the top

The list is based on the estimated lifetime unit sales, according to a report by VGChartz.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Business intelligence and research firm VGChartz released a report listing the best-selling console ever. Following slideshow lists estimated lifetime unit sales of the best-selling home video game consoles. (Image: Reuters)

Nintendo Switch

X Box One | Units Sold: 44.6 million (Image: Reuters)

Super Nintendo | Units Sold: 49.1 million (Image: Reuters)

Nintendo Entertainment System | Units Sold: 61.9 million. (Image: Reuters)

X Box 360 | Units Sold: 85.8 million (Image: Reuters)

Playstation 3| Units Sold: 87.4 million (Image: Reuters)

Wii | Units sold: 101.6 million (Image: Reuters)

Playstation | Units sold: 102.5 million (Image: Reuters)

Playstation 4 | Units sold: 102.8 million (Image: Reuters)

Playstation 2 | Units sold: 157.7 million units (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Nov 26, 2019 05:06 pm

tags #Entertainment #games #Slideshow

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

