Viral pic of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty from 'Hera Pheri 3' promo shoot sends Twitter into meltdown

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST

Akshay Kumar is dressed from one of his memorable outfits from “Phir Hera Pheri" while Paresh Rawal, who plays Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, was also in his trademark costume of white kurta and white dhoti.

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal have shot for a promo for "Hera Pheri 3". (Image: @subhash_khiladi/Instagram)

The GOATs of Hindi film comedy and memes Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal are reuniting for an epic third installment of the iconic “Hera Pheri” franchise. An insanely viral photograph from the sets of “Hera Pheri 3” has taken the internet by storm and dominated Twitter trends since it surfaced.

The trio were shooting for a promo of the movie and one shot has made its way on social media. Akshay Kumar is dressed from one of his memorable outfits from “Phir Hera Pheri” – the second installment of the movie that released in 2006.

Paresh Rawal, who plays the iconic character of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, was also in his trademark costume of white kurta and white dhoti sans the spectacles. The stars posed with other people from the Hera Pheri 3 team.

While many assumed that it was from Day 1 of shooting, reports clarified that it was from a promo shoot of the movie.

The memes soon erupted on Twitter with many expressing happiness that they get to go on another rollercoaster ride with Raju, Shyam and Baburao.
It was earlier reported that Kartik Aaryan had been roped in for the movie after producers’ differences with Akshay Kumar put the much-awaited project on hold. Suniel Shetty had then clarified that Aaryan is not going to replacing Kumar and in fact was in talks for a totally different role.