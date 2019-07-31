App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 03:40 PM IST

‘Hello, Sunny Leone’: Dialogue in Punjabi film Arjun Patiala leaves Delhi man ‘harassed’

Sunny Leone’s number from Arjun Patiala apparently belongs to a man from Delhi and he is contemplating dragging the film to court.

It's always a treat to get confused for a celebrity but one Delhi man is not very happy about it. According to a report in India Today, Pitampura's Puneet Agarwal is getting multiple calls every day by men asking to speak with Sunny Leone!

The trouble all started with Diljit Dosanjh's latest film, Arjun Patiala. Sunny has a special number in the film, at the end of which, she gives Diljit 'her number'. Now one would assume that this must be a made up number or one that is no longer in use. However, it belongs to Puneet, whose life has been made miserable with inappropriate calls since.

"On July 26, after the release of the movie, I started receiving calls from unknown people asking me to let them talk to Sunny Leone. Initially, I thought somebody is playing a prank on me, but after a while, I got to know that the makers of the movie have actually used my number and Sunny Leone in the movie dictates my number," said Agarwal.

"I am being harassed by many callers, people are abusing me and asking me to do some shameful favours. I have filed a police complaint yesterday but till now the police has not taken any action even after giving me assurance," he added.

Puneet says he gets 100-150 calls every day from men saying lewd things, asking him to video call them and or simply abusing him over the phone. According to the report, Puneet is now contemplating dragging the film to court.

Arjun Patiala also stars Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma. It is Diljit's second stint in Bollywood as a cop after Udta Punjab. Co-produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the romantic cop spoof comedy movie hit theatres on July 26.

Diljit will be next seen in Good News along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. Kriti will be seen next in Housefull 4 which has an ensemble star cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, and Boman Irani, among others.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #Entertainment #India

