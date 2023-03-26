 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HBO’s India departure: What OTT universe doesn’t want Home Box Office?

Sanjukta Sharma
Mar 26, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST

You have five days to binge-watch ‘Succession’ Season 4, one of India’s Oscar favourites this year and many other top-notch HBO properties. What the end of Disney+ Hotstar’s deal with HBO means and the shows to watch before they’re taken off

HBO shows

HBO was born for Generation X. Those of us born in the '70s, and who became adults in the '90s, the decade that rested on a giant, fragile wedge of global and local. The first HBO show I watched was The Sopranos. I watched it in university, at a journalism classroom in New York City. Ellen Willis, a legendary music critic and a founder editor of The Village Voice, dissected for us, every revolution the HBO show had signalled for American Television in general. The Sopranos, which aired from 1999 to 2007 across six seasons, had made the channel’s ad slogan, “It’s not TV. It’s HBO”, real. Cinema had come to TV.

Then came Six Feet Under (2001-05). Who’d have thought a show about death could be so life-affirming? Alan Ball’s funeral parlour drama was haunting, profound and funny. And, then, The Wire (2002-08), about narcotics trade in Baltimore, and also about gang violence, the war on drugs, police corruption, the American media, the American education system. Sex and the City (1998-04) was aspirational, and not for the Manolo Blahniks, but because it showed us through multiple seasons (and the reiterations continue with another name now) that over-40 women aren’t always married and monogamous, and that female friendships can be game-changing. Entourage, The Deuce, Veep, Mare of Easttown, The White Lotus, Euphoria cemented its reputation further as home of the fancy, high-voltage show. Then, there's The Last of Us. Of course, who, for the next few generations, can forget Game of Thrones (2011-19)?

All HBO content will be off the site, that is Disney+ Hotstar, from April 1. All That Breathes, Shaunak Sen’s breathtaking documentary about the connectedness of all life forms told through a Delhi milieu and the city’s oppressiveness, just released on the OTT without any fanfare. All That Breathes was up for the Oscar in the Documentary Feature category this year, and HBO Max, HBO’s OTT platform which was supposed to launch in India several months ago, has the film in its line-up internationally. Season 4 of Succession, arguably the best media monopoly thriller ever written for television, airs from March 26, four days ahead of the HBO exit. This is reportedly the last season of Succession, and according to critics in the US who have watched it, is blisteringly dark and thrilling. In an official post, Disney+ Hotstar wrote, “Starting March 31, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar's vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV shows and movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events.”

Several opinions are appearing on social media and news platforms about what Disney+ Hotstar losing the content tie-up deal with HBO could mean for Disney+ Hotstar. The consensus opinion about this development — is that losing this deal, according to insiders of the TV industry because HBO is asking for a steep $50 million to air HBO content exclusively in India is going to be far less damaging than the fact that Disney+ Hotstar lost the OTT telecast rights of the Indian Premier League to Viacom18’s Voot last year.