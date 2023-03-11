 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Have we entered the age of 'theramedy' with the shows we watch?

Sanjukta Sharma
Mar 11, 2023 / 08:04 PM IST

If you binge-watch Hollywood family dramas, you know the therapist or at least going to the therapist to fix yourselves of evil things like 'toxicity' and 'enmeshment', is the new hero.

A still from 'Shrinking', Apple TV’s ongoing dramedy about shrinks and the limitations of the hallowed therapy couch.

Jason Segel’s Jimmy, one of the leads in Shrinking, Apple TV’s ongoing dramedy about shrinks and the limitations of the hallowed therapy couch — let’s call it “theramedy” — turns into a “psychological vigilante”. A grieving therapist starts to break the rules by telling patients exactly what he thinks. He gives a long-term client an ultimatum: Leave your exploitative, nitwit husband or I am not your shrink any more. He takes the anger management of another of his clients, a black man with a violent past as a soldier in Afghanistan and whose PTSD-addled brain makes him angry at everyone and everything he encounters, off the couch and into a public Rage Room. Jimmy doesn’t stop the vigilantism at that. The angry man, already on the path of healing through Jimmy’s unconventional methods, moves in with him and his teenaged daughter Alice (Lucite Maxwell). Jimmy is a recent widower and both he and Alice are navigating the maze of anger and resentment that follows the grief of losing a loved one. With his unusual — and “unethical”, the show is far too willing to point out through the characters of Jimmy’s mentor Paul (Harrison Ford) and Gaby (Jessica Williams), a woke wellness junkie colleague and best friend of his dead wife.

Created for Apple TV by Segel and the duo that created the platform’s most successful series Ted Lasso (the new season of which drops on March 15), Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, Shrinking is a therapist comedy and an all-round tom-tomming of the idea that until we have it in us to confront the worst within us, sunk comfortably on a shrink’s couch, we have hopes in hell to be human, let alone heroic.

The self-care, self-heal zeitgeist that have gained currency in the last few years, and which accompanies the return to normalcy after the pandemic years, ought to have spilled on to the shows that we stream on our devices. Human dramas coming our of big and small Hollywood studios, are less about characters in conflict with the external world, and more about conflict within themselves and how they address their flaws and trauma-informed selves. The self-corrected path is the journey, and the one who dares to know oneself is the heroic character. Most of these characters risk being cancelled if they don’t fix their “toxic” or “enmeshed” or “self-sabotaged” selves. There’s no happy endings in these stories, only hopeful beginnings — imitative, of course, of life.

Hilariously bad therapists in scripted series can be part of the fun. Apple TV is known for quality over quantity and rigour of storytelling. Apple TV also released The Shrink Next Door last year, with two powerhouse performances at its centre: Marty, a lonely, people-pleasing, squeamish and fearful Jewish laundry-owner Marty (Will Ferrell) and his therapist Herschkopf (Paul Rudd), who, by helping him, takes over Marty’s life.  The Spanish series on Amazon Prime, When You Least Expect It (2022) is about strangers in group therapy who collectively work to overcome their grief. The Turkish Netflix series Another Self (2022), Seasons 2 and 3 of which have already been greenlit, is about three friends who arrive in a seaside town and connect with their spiritual selves and suddenly face unresolved generational trauma. The mom-and-pop baggage spill on children are no longer stuff of just comedy or to be taken lightly. The parents are the likely villains in most characters’ trajectories.